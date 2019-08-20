Restaurant Chain Growth Report 08/20/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Chicago, IL-based BILLY GOAT TAVERN (founded 1934) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 200. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are DC and IL.

Abbotsford, BC-based PANAGO PIZZA (founded 1986) has increased by 15 units, from 175 to 190 (9% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. The restaurants have limited seating and offer delivery and online ordering service. All locations are franchised and trade in AB, BC, MB, ON and SK.

California-based EUREKA BURGER (founded 2009) has increased by 5 units, from 22 to 27 (23% growth). This family/casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 80. Trading areas are CA, TX and WA.

New York, NY-based FIG & OLIVE has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Mediterranean, French and Greek cuisines. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants seat about 125, with full bar service. Catering, banquet and delivery options are available. Trading areas are CA, DC, IL and NY.

Jupiter, FL-based PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 125. Catering and delivery options are available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Plano, TX-based MAIN EVENT (founded 1998) has increased by 10 units, from 34 to 44 (29% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, offering bowling, billiards and arcade activities. Per person check average is $10-$30+. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with full bar service and average capacity for 750. Private event services are available. Trading areas are AZ, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MO, NM, OH, OK, TN and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Florida-based BENTO ASIAN KITCHEN & SUSHI (founded 2002) has increased by 5 units, from 9 to 14 (56% growth). This fast casual Japanese restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person price range. Restaurants have full bar and seating for about 300. Catering and delivery are available. All the locations are in FL.

Tarpon Springs, FL-based PAPPAS MARKET CAFE (founded 1975) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth). This fast casual Greek cafe is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering is available. All locations trade in FL.

Arizona-based ANGRY CRAB & BBQ RESTAURANT has increased by 3 units, from 7 to 10 (43% growth). This family/casual Cajun/Creole concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 200. All locations are in AZ. Franchise opportunities are available.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Texas-based BELLAGREEN (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual concept serves American and Italian cuisines. Full bar service is available. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All the locations trade in TX. We featured this concept on 2/6/18 (20% growth).

Evansville, IN-based AZZIP PIZZA (founded 2012) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Catering is available. Trading areas are IN and KY. We wrote about this concept on 8/14/18 (17% growth).

Nashville, TN-based 4-TOP HOSPITALITY (founded 2009) has increased by 1 unit for Char Restaurant, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) and entered into AL. The company also operates Amerigo (5), Anjou Restaurant (1), Etc (1), Etch (1), Saltine (2) and Sombra Mexican Kitchen (2). Overall company increase was from 15 to 16 (7% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving Mexican, American, Italian and French cuisines. Per person price range is $10-$30+, with full bar and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are offered. Trading areas are AL, MS and TN. We wrote about this company on 11/13/18 (15% growth).

