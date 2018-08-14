Restaurant Chain Growth Report 08/14/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

California-based STADIUM PIZZA (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 100. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Tennessee-based STIR FRY RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1993) has added a new concept called Southern Craft BBQ. Other company concepts are 620 State (1), Foundation (1), Label Restaurant (1), Stir Fry Cafe (1), The Gallery (1) and The Social (1). Overall company increase was from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The restaurants serve Asian, BBQ and American cuisines, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering, online ordering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are in TN.

Alhambra, CA-based SHAKEY’S PIZZA PARLOR (founded 1954) has increased by 2 units, from 59 to 61 (3% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 200. Online ordering and private party options are available. About half the locations are franchised. Trading areas are AL, CA, HI and WA.

Glendale, AZ-based BABBO ITALIAN EATERY (founded 2002) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 150. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in AZ.

Evansville, IN-based AZZIP PIZZA (founded 2012) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Catering is available. Trading areas are IL, IN and KY.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Columbus, OH-based EL VAQUERO has increased by 3 units for the El Vaquero concept, from 14 to 17 (21% concept growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Blue Agave. Overall company increase was from 15 to 18 (20% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual Mexican concepts, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 200. Online ordering is available. The restaurants are located in MI and OH.

New York, NY-based ARTICHOKE BASILLE’S PIZZA (founded 2008) has increased by 3 units, from 9 to 12 (33% growth) and entered into FL. This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Online ordering and delivery options are available. Trading areas are CA, FL and NY.

West Palm Beach, FL-based SLOAN’S ICE CREAM (founded 1999) has increased by 3 units, from 11 to 14 (27% growth) and entered into NV. This quick serve ice cream shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Stores are franchised and trade in CA, FL and NV.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Milwaukee, WI-based CHOCOLATE FACTORY SUBS & ICE CREAM (founded 1972) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). These quick serve ice cream and sandwich shops are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating and offer catering service. All the restaurants trade in WI. We featured this concept on 10/24/17 (14% growth).

