Restaurant Chain Growth Report 08/13/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Illinois-based EL TORO (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit for the El Toro concept, from 10 to 11 (10% concept growth). The company also operates Toro Loco (1). Overall company increase was from 11 to 12 (9% company growth). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 100. Catering is available. Delivery is also available from select locations. Trading areas are IL, IN, KY and OH.

Plano, TX-based ZOE’S KITCHEN (founded 1995) has increased by 54 units, from 214 to 268 (25% growth). This fast casual Mediterranean concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average unit has seating for about 60. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX and VA.

Brampton, ON-based MANDARIN RESTAURANT (founded 1979) has increased by 2 units, from 27 to 29 (7% growth). This Chinese buffet is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 300. Private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in ON.

Duncansville, PA-based MEADOWS ORIGINAL FROZEN CUSTARD (founded 1950) has increased by 1 unit, from 26 to 27 (4% growth). This quick serve custard shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating. Stores are franchised and trade in DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA and VA.

Dallas, TX-based LA MADELEINE BAKERY CAFE (founded 1983) has increased by 13 units, from 82 to 95 (16% growth). This fast casual French bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 125. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. Stores are franchised and trade in AR, FL, GA, LA, MD, NC, OK, TX and VA.

West Palm Beach, FL-based HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS (founded 1995) has increased by 3 units, from 53 to 56 (6% growth). This family/casual concept specializes in chicken entrees. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 100. Catering is available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, LA, MD, MN, NC, NY, OK, TN and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Indianapolis, IN-based CUNNINGHAM RESTAURANT GROUP has increased by 4 units for the Bru Burger concept, from 6 to 10 (67% concept growth) and added new concepts called Provision (1), Rize (1), Croute (1), Tavern At The Point (1) and Vida (1). Other company concepts are Boulder Creek (1), Café 251 (1), Charbonos (1), Livery (1), Mesh (2), Morlein Lager House (1), Stone Creek (6) and Union 50 Restaurant & Bar (1). Overall company increase was from 20 to 29 (45% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American, burgers, seafood, and South American cuisines. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in OH.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Davis, CA-based DOS COYOTES BORDER CAFE (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 125. Catering and online ordering options are available. All locations trade in CA. We last featured this concept on 3/21/18 (11% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.