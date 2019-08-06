Restaurant Chain Growth Report 08/06/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Livonia, MI-based OLGA’S KITCHEN (founded 1970) has increased by 2 units, from 26 to 28 (8% growth). This fast casual Mediterranean concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60, offering catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services. Trading areas are IL and MI.

Beverly Hills, CA-based BUFFALO’S (founded 1985) has increased by 1 unit, from 15 to 16 (7% growth). This family/casual concept serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar and average seating for 150. Catering, delivery and banquet services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in GA and TX.

Pittsburgh, PA-based BURGATORY (founded 2011) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. All locations trade in PA.

Minnetonka, MN-based FAMOUS DAVE’S (founded 1995) has increased by 10 units, from 170 to 180 (6% growth). This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 250. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MB, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI.

New York, NY-based CATCH HOSPITALITY GROUP (founded 2006) has increased by 1 unit for the Catch concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) and entered into NV. The company also operates Catch Roof (1) and Lexington Brass (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving seafood, American and Asian cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for 150. Catering, banquet, online ordering and delivery services are available. Trading areas are CA, NV and NY.

Rockville, MD-based CRISP & JUICY (founded 1989) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 50. Locations are in MD and VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Bronx, NY-based ROBERTO’S RESTAURANT has increased by 2 units for the Roberto concept, from 1 to 3 (200% concept growth). The company also operates Trattori Zero Otto Nove (3). Overall company increase was from 4 to 6 (50% company growth). These upscale Italian restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 70. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Dublin, OH-based CITY BARBEQUE (founded 1999) has increased by 4 units, from 39 to 43 (10% growth) and entered into IL and MI. This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. Trading areas are GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, NC, and OH. We last wrote about this concept on 5/29/18 (22% growth).

