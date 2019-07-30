Restaurant Chain Growth Report 07/30/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Mount Laurel, NJ-based BOBBY CHEZ (founded 1997) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This take-out seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Catering service is available. All the locations are in NJ.

Texas-based BREAD ZEPPELIN has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This fast casual salad concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering are available. All the locations are in TX.

Fort Collins, CO-based CHEBA HUT TOASTED SUBS (founded 1998) has increased by 9 units for the Cheba Hut concept, from 19 to 28 (47% concept growth) and entered into NV. The company also operates Steak Burgers @ The Forks (1) and The Forks Deli (1). Overall company increase was from 21 to 30 (43% company growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Catering and online ordering options are available. Stores are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, OR and WI.

Irving, TX-based CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN (founded 1978) has increased by 3 units, from 167 to 170 (2% growth). This family/casual restaurant serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar and seating for about 200. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV.

New York, NY-based COYOTE UGLY SALOON (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 24 to 25 (4% growth). This casual nightclub-bar is open for dinner hours, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Average unit has seating for about 200. Trading areas are CA, CO, FL, LA, NV, NY, OK, TN and TX.

Roanoke, VA-based COUNTRY COOKIN (founded 1981) has increased by 1 unit, from 14 to 15 (7% growth). This buffet concept serves American cuisine, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person price range is $6-$15+. Seating is for about 150. Catering is available. All locations trade in VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Knoxville, TN-based DENTON’S FAMILY FOODS (founded 1946) has increased by 2 units for the Wishbones concept, from 1 to 3 (200% concept growth). The company also operates Denton’s (1). Overall company increase was from 2 to 4 (100% growth). These fast casual chicken concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average seating is for about 80. All the locations trade in TN.

Washington, DC-based EATWELL DC (founded 2003) has added 2 new concepts called Eat Well Natural Farm (1) and The Charles (1). Other company concepts are Commissary DC (1), Grillfish (1), Logan Tavern (1), The Bird (1) and The Pig (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 7 (40% growth). The restaurants serve American cuisine and seafood, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and average seating for about 100. Online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are in DC.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

St Louis, MO-based LION’S CHOICE (founded 1967) has increased by 5 units, from 25 to 30 (20% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. Drive-thru service is available. About half the units are franchised. All the locations trade in MO. We last featured this concept on 1/2/18 (4% growth).

