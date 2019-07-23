Restaurant Chain Growth Report 07/23/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Downers Grove, IL-based COOPER’S HAWK WINERY & RESTAURANT (founded 2005) has increased by 7 units, from 28 to 35 (25% growth) and entered into MI. This upscale American restaurant concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 300. Catering and banquet facilities are available. Trading areas are FL, IL, IN, MD, MI, MO, OH, VA and WI.

New York, NY-based BLUE RIBBON RESTAURANTS (founded 1992) has increased by 1 unit for Blue Ribbon Brasserie, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates Blue Bibbon Sushi Bar (1), Blue Ribbon Bakery (1), Blue Ribbon Bakery Market (1), Blue Ribbon Beer Garden (1), Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken (2), Blue Ribbon Hi-bar (1), Blue Ribbon Sushi (2), Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill (3), Brooklyn Bowl (3), Downing St Wine Bar (1) and The Ribbon (1). Overall company increase was from 19 to 20 (5% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with full bar service and average seating for about 100. Banquet service is available. Trading areas are CA, NV and NY.

Newark, DE-based TWO STONES PUB has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This family/casual bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 125. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are DE and PA.

Philadelphia, PA-based LA COLOMBE COFFEE (founded 1994) has increased by 7 units, from 23 to 30 (30% growth). This fast casual coffee and tea concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Trading areas are DC, IL, MA, NY and PA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Arlington, VA-based CHARLIE CHIANG’S (founded 1976) has increased by 2 units for the Charlie Chiang’s concept, from 1 to 3 (200% concept growth). The company also operates Chalin’s Restaurant (1). Overall company increase was from 2 to 4 (100% company growth). These family/casual Chinese restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 100. Catering, delivery and private party services are available. Trading areas are DC, FL and VA.

Atlanta, GA-based FIFTH GROUP RESTAURANTS (founded 1993) has increased by 2 units for Ecco, from 1 to 3 (200% concept growth). The company also operates 433 Bishop (1), Alma Cocina (1), Biltmore Ballrooms (1), El Taco (3), King Plow (1), La Tavola (1), Lure (1), Puritan Mill (1), South City Kitchen (4), Southern Exchange (1), Studio 887 (1), Summerour Studio (1), The Original El Taco (1) and The Stave Room (1). Overall company increase was from 20 to 22 (10% growth). The restaurant concepts are upscale, serving Italian, American, European, Mediterranean and Mexican cuisines. Restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in GA.

California-based CHICKEN MAISON (founded 2005) has increased by 2 units for the Chicken Maison concept, from 6 to 8 (33% concept growth). The company also operates Four Brothers Burger Grill (1). Overall company increase was from 7 to 9 (29% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 90. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

New York, NY-based DALLAS BBQ has increased by 1 unit for the Dallas BBQ concept, from 10 to 11 (10% concept growth). The company also operates Tony’s Di Napoli (2). Overall company increase was from 12 to 13 (8% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All locations are in NY. We last featured this company on 1/16/18 (8% growth).

California-based LEUCADIA PIZZERIA (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are in CA. We wrote about this concept on 4/24/18 (25% growth).

