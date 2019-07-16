Restaurant Chain Growth Report 07/16/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Gormley, ON-based DRUXY’S INC has increased 2 units for their Williams Fresh Café concept, from 21 to 23 (10% concept growth) and 3 units for the Druxie’s concept, from 41 to 44 (7% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 62 to 67 (8% growth). These fast casual bakery/cafes are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 30 and catering is available. All the locations are in ON.

New York, NY-based LE PAIN QUOTIDIEN (founded 1994) has increased by 42 units, from 218 to 260 (19% growth). These fast casual bakery/cafe restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine service is offered and seating is for about 50. Catering is also available. Trading areas are CA, CT, DC, FL, IL, MD, NY, PA and VA.

Orlando, FL-based MILLER’S ALE HOUSE (founded 1988) has increased by 15 units, from 78 to 93 (19% growth). These family/casual American bar and grills are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 300. Catering is available. Trading areas are FL GA, IL, MA, MD, NV, NJ, NY, OH and PA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Seattle, WA-based ETHAN STOWELL RESTAURANTS has added 4 new concepts: Dynamite Chicken @ Safeco (1), Edgar’s Cantina @ Safeco (1), Flatstick Pub Slu (1) and Kigo Asian Kitchen (5). Other company concepts are Ballard Pizza Company (3), Bramling Cross (1), Cortina (1), Goldfinch Tavern (1), How To Cook A Wolf (1), Marine Hardware (1), Mkt (1), Red Cow (1), Rione Xiii (1), Staple & Fancy (1), Super Bueno (1) and Tavolata (2). Overall company increase was from 17 to 23 (35% growth). The restaurant concepts are upscale, open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Select locations are open for breakfast also. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for 100. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in WA.

Ridgeland, MS-based CUPS ESPRESSO CAFE (founded 1993) has increased by 2 units, from 11 to 13 (18% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units have limited seating. Catering and drive-thru options are available. All the stores are in MS.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Grand Rapids, MI-based RESTAURANT PARTNERS INC (founded 1995) has added new concepts called Apache Trout Grill (1) and Noble Restaurant (1) for an overall company increase from 21 to 23 (10% growth). The other company concepts include: Bagel Beanery (4), Beltline Bar (1), Boone’s Prime Time Pub (1), Flap Jack Shack (1), Grand Coney Diner (4), Pete’s Grill & Tavern (1), Rockwell Republic (1), Sundance Grill & Bar (2), The Omelette Shoppe (4) and The Red Geranium (2). These family/casual American restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 100. Catering is also available. All the restaurants are located in MI.We last featured this company on 3/8/18 (11% growth).

Hayward, CA-based MOUNTAIN MIKE’S PIZZA (founded 1978) has increased by 7 units, from 193 to 200 (4% growth). These fast casual pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering is available. Stores are franchised and trade in CA, NV, OR and UT. We last featured this concept on 5/8/18 (7% growth).

