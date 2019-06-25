Restaurant Chain Growth Report 06/25/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Thomasville, NC-based COOK OUT (founded 1989) has increased by 14 units, from 249 to 263 (6% growth) and entered into AL, MD and MS. These quick serve BBQ restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 20. Trading areas are AL, MD, MS, GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, VA and WV.

Manasquan, NJ-based JERSEY MIKE’S GIANT SUBS (founded 1956) has increased by 121 units, from 1383 to 1504 (9% growth). These fast casual sandwich shops are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 20 and catering is available. The restaurants are located in AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV and WY.

Birmingham, AL-based JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q (founded 1985) has increased by 4 units, from 37 to 41 (11% growth). These family/casual BBQ restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 100. Catering and delivery options are available. The restaurants are in NC, SC and TN.

Folsom, CA-based JIMBOY’S TACOS (founded 1954) has increased by 5 units, from 39 to 44 (13% growth). These quick serve Mexican restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-1$2+ per person price range. Beer is served and seating is for about 80. Trading areas are CA and NV.

Orlando, FL-based KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFÉ (founded 2006) has increased by 25 units, from 24 to 49 (104% growth). These family/casual American restaurants are open for breakfast and lunch, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 100 and all locations are in FL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Baton Rouge, LA-based LAST IN CONCEPTS (founded 2003) has increased by 19 units for the Walk-on’s Bistreaux & Bar concept, from 17 to 36 (112% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 18 to 37 (106% growth). The other company also operates The Rampart Room (1). These family/casual cajun/creole restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. Catering is available. Trading areas are AL, FL, LA, MS, TN and TX. Franchising is available.

Michigan-based LOS CUATRO AMIGOS (founded 2001) has increased by 2 units, from 14 to 16 (14% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 100. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in MI.

New York, NY-based DYLAN’S CANDY BAR (founded 2001) has increased by 7 units, from 20 to 27 (35% growth). This family/casual ice cream cafe is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 50. Private party services are available. Trading areas are CA, CO, CT, FL, IL, MI, NY and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Palm Harbor, FL-based LITTLE GREEK FRESH GRILL (founded 2004) has increased by 5 units, from 35 to 40 (14% growth). These fast casual Greek restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 40 and catering is available. Trading areas are AR, FL, GA, KY, OH and TX. We last featured this concept on 2/13/18 (21% growth).

Northbrook, IL-based LOU MALNATI’S PIZZA (founded 1971) has increased by 3 units, from 53 to 56 (6% growth). These family/casual Italian & pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Full bar service is available at select locations, with seating is for about 200. Some units are take-out/delivery only. Catering is also available. Trading areas are AL and IL. We last featured this company on 4/10/18 (13% growth).

