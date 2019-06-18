Restaurant Chain Growth Report 06/18/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Costa Mesa, CA-based LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR (founded 2003) has increased by 11 units, from 22 to 33 (50% growth). These family/casual American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Average unit has seating for about 300. Catering is available. Trading areas are CA, NV and TX.

Michigan-based LEO’S CONEY ISLAND (founded 1972) has increased by 3 units, from 58 to 61 (5% growth). This family/casual concept serves American food, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving beer and wine. Seating is for about 100. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and are all located in MI.

New York, NY-based IL MULINO (founded 1981) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Italian cuisine. Meal period is dinner only, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 80. Banquet services are available. Trading areas are FL, NJ, NV, NY, PA and TN.

Meridian, CT-based FRANK PEPE’S PIZZERIA (founded 1925) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants serve beer and wine and have seating for about 80. Private party services are available. Trading areas are CT, MA and NY.

Houston, TX-based HARRIS COUNTY SMOKEHOUSE (founded 1968) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 125. Catering and delivery options are available. All the restaurants are in TX.

Bettendorf, IA-based HAPPY JOE’S PIZZA & ICE CREAM PARLOR (founded 1972) has increased by 6 units, from 54 to 60 (11% growth). This family/casual concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average unit has seating for about 100. Some locations are take-out/delivery only. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AZ, IA, IL, MN, MO, ND, and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Clermont, FL-based HAWKERS ASIAN STREET FARE (founded 2012) has increased by 4 units, from 4 to 8 (100% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Catering is available. All locations are in FL.

Florida-based FIVE STAR PIZZA has increased by 4 units, from 17 to 21 (24% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating. Online ordering is available. All locations trade in FL.

Illinois-based EL BURRITO LOCO has increased by 3 units, from 9 to 12 (33% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering, online ordering and drive-thru services are available. All the restaurants are in IL.

Wichita, KS-based KNOLLA’S PIZZA (founded 1981) has increased by 4 units, from 4 to 8 (100% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served and seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. All locations are in KS.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Brooklyn, NY-based JUNIOR’S RESTAURANT (founded 1950 has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This quick serve bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 125. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Restaurants trade in CT, FL and NY. We featured this concept on 1/9/18 (67% growth).

Gaithersburg, MD-based GLORY DAYS GRILL (founded 1996) has increased by 7 units, from 29 to 36 (24% growth). This family/casual sports bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Average seating is for about 225, with catering and private party services available. Trading areas are FL, MD, VA and WV. Franchising opportunities are available. We last featured this concept on 3/6/18 (7% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.