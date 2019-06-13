Restaurant Chain Growth Report 06/13/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Salt Lake City, UT-based CAFE RIO (founded 1997) has increased by 9 units, from 91 to 100 (10% growth). This fast casual Mexican cafe is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 100. Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, ID, MD, MT, NV, UT, VA, WA and WY.

Illinois-based BISTRO WASABI has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual Japanese restaurant concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available. Seating is for around 80. Catering is available. All the restaurants are in IL.

San Diego, CA-based BURGER LOUNGE (founded 2007) has increased by 4 units, from 21 to 25 (19% growth). This fast casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Online ordering is available. Locations are in CA and NV.

Maryland-based CAVA MEZZE GRILL (founded 2006) has increased by 57 units, from 27 to 84 (211% growth) and entered into CT, MA, NC, NJ, PA and TX. This fast casual Mediterranean concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60 and beer and wine are served. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are CA, CT, DC, MA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TX and VA.

Vancouver, BC-based CACTUS CLUB CAFE (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit, from 29 to 30 (3% growth). This upscale concept serves American cuisine and steak. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. Trading areas are AB, BC, ON and SK.

Savannah, GA-based CAREY HILLIARD’S has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This family/casual restaurant serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served. Seating is for about 200. Catering and private party services are offered. All the restaurants trade in GA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Maryland-based CAMERON’S SEAFOOD MARKET (founded 1985) has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth). This fast casual seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Beer and wine are sold. Limited seating is available. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are MD and PA.

California-based CAULDRON ICE CREAM (founded 2015) has increased by 7 units, from 3 to 10 (233% growth) and entered into ON and TX. This quick serve ice cream shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Trading areas are CA, ON and TX.

Wilmington, NC-based CHARLIE GRAINGERS HOT DOGS BARBEQUE & BRISKET (founded 2012) has increased by 2 units, from 6 to 8 (33% growth). This fast casual hot dog concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50 and catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are FL, MS and NC.

Brooklyn, NY-based DOS TOROS has increased by 9 units, from 12 to 21 (75% growth) and entered into IL. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Seating is for about 70. Catering and online ordering are available. Locations are in IL and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Houston, TX-based HOUSE OF PIES RESTAURANT (founded 1967) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual bakery/cafe concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 100. All the restaurants trade in TX. We last featured this concept on 12/12/17 (50% growth).

