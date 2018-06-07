Restaurant Chain Growth Report 06/07/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Virginia Beach, VA-based SURF RIDER RESTAURANT (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving seafood. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. All the restaurants are located in VA.

Delray Beach, FL-based SUSHI MASA (founded 2014) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These family/casual sushi restaurants are open for lunch and dinner with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 200. Catering is also available. The restaurants are located in FL.

Milwaukee, WI-based BIANCHINI RESTAURANTS (founded 1994) has increased by 1 unit for Cubanitas, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Indulge (2). Overall company increase was from 3 to 4 (33% company growth). These Cuban restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 100. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are IL and WI.

Newport, RI-based NEWPORT HARBOR CORP (founded 2012) has added a new concept called Avivo (1) for an overall company increase from 14 to 15 (7% growth). Their other company concepts include: 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grill (1), Boat House (1), Castle Hill Inn (1), Hemenway’s Seafood Grille & Oyster Bar (1), Papa Razzi (6), Smokehouse Café (1), The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar (1), Trio (1) and Waterman Grille (1). These upscale steak and seafood restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are MA and RI.

Eau Claire, WI-based ERBERT & GERBERT’S SUBS & CLUBS (founded 1987) has increased by 5 units, from 100 to 105 (5% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30 and offers catering and online ordering services. Units are franchised and trade in CO, MI, MN, ND, NY, OH, SD, TX and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Scottsdale, AZ-based OREGANO’S PIZZA BISTRO (founded 1993) has increased by 4 units, from 18 to 22 (22% growth) and entered into CO. These family/casual Italian & pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ and CO.

Florida-based HUEY MAGOO’S RESTAURANTS (founded 2004) has increased by 3 units, from 4 to 7 (75% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 50 and offer catering and online ordering options. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Sacramento, CA-based JACK’S URBAN EATS (founded 1998) has increased by 2 units, from 12 to 14 (17% growth). This family/casual American concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Online ordering service is available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Boca Raton, FL-based GYROVILLE REALLY FRESH REALLY GREEK (founded 2010) has increased by 2 units, from 8 to 10 (25% growth) and entered into KS and Ecuador. This fast casual concept serves Greek, Mediterranean and sandwiches. Per person price range is $4-$10+ and seating is for about 30. Catering is available. Trading areas are FL, KS and Ecuador.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Diamond Bar, CA-based ONO HAWAIIAN BBQ has increased by 13 units, from 60 to 73 (22% growth). This quick serve Hawaiian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering is available. Locations trade in AZ and CA. We last featured this concept on 1/18/17 (19% growth).

Whitehall, OH-based MASSEY’S PIZZA (founded 1949) has increased by 1 unit, from 13 to 14 (8% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 70. Catering and online ordering services are available. Locations trade in OH and SC. Between 60% and 70% of the units are franchised. We last wrote about this concept on 12/13/16 (8% growth).

Grants Pass, OR-based DUTCH BROS COFFEE (founded 1992) has increased by 19 units, from 283 to 302 (7% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Drive-thru service is available. Stores trade in AZ, CA, CO, ID, NV, OR and WA. We featured this concept on 1/18/17 (4% growth).

