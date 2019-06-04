Restaurant Chain Growth Report 06/04/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Portland, ME-based AROMA JOE’S (founded 2000) has increased by 3 units, from 58 to 61 (5% growth). This fast casual coffee, juice/smoothie shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating and offer drive-thru service. Stores are franchised and trade in FL, MA, ME and NH.

South Miami, FL-based BEVERLY HILLS CAFE has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These family/casual restaurants serve American cuisine and are open for lunch and dinner. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 125. Catering, banquet and delivery options are available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Albuquerque, NM-based BLAKE’S LOTABURGER (founded 1952) has increased by 2 units, from 72 to 74 (3% growth). The restaurants are quick serve burger shops, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $4-$12+. Seating is for abou 20. Catering and drive-thru options are available. Trading areas are AZ, NM and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Webster, NY-based BILL GRAY’S (founded 1938) has increased by 6 units, from 16 to 22 (38% growth). This quick serve American concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 100. All the restaurants are located in NY.

New York, NY-based BIRCH COFFEE (founded 2009) has increased by 3 units, from 9 to 12 (33% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average unit has seating for about 30. Catering and delivery options are available. All locations are in NY.

Lake Katrine, NY-based BREAD ALONE (founded 1983) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth). This fast casual bakery/cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50 and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Knoxville, TN-based AUBREY’S INC (founded 1992) has increased by 3 units for the Aubrey’s concept, from 10 to 13 (30% concept growth) and by 1 unit for Stefano’s, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). Other company concepts are Barley’s Taproom Pizzeria (2), Bistro By The Tracks (1), Drink (1), Fieldhouse Social (1) and Sunspot (1). These family/casual restaurant concepts serve pizza, American and Italian cuisines, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar and average seating for about 200. Online ordering is available. All the restaurants trade in TN. We last featured this company on 3/13/18 (13% company growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.