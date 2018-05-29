Restaurant Chain Growth Report 05/29/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Atlanta, GA-based MCALISTER’S DELI (founded 1989) has increased by 40 units, from 379 to 419 (11% growth) and entered into IA and UT. This fast casual sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$10+ per person price range. Seating is for about 150. Catering and online ordering services are offered. Stores are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CO, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA and WY. McAlister’s is a subsidiary of Focus Brands.

El Paso, TX-based ARDOVINO’S PIZZA AND ITALIAN RESTAURANT (founded 1961) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

San Bernardino, CA-based BAKERS DRIVE THRU RESTAURANTS (founded 1952) has increased by 1 unit, from 38 to 39 (3% growth). This fast casual burger concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. Drive-thru service is available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Dublin, OH-based CITY BARBEQUE (founded 1999) has increased by 7 units, from 32 to 39 (22% growth) and entered into GA. This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, banquet and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are GA, IN, KY, NC and OH.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Boulder, CO-based HAPA SUSHI GRILL & SAKE BAR (founded 1999) has increased by 2 units for their Motomaki concept, from 1 to 3 (200% concept growth). The company also operates the 4-unit Hapa Sushi concept. Overall company increase was from 5 to 7 (40% company growth). These family/casual Japanese concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 90. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in CO.

Manhattan Beach, CA-based ROCK & BREWS (founded 2012) has increased by 3 units, from 17 to 20 (18% growth). This family/casual bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250. Private party services are available. Units are franchised and trade in CA, FL, HI, KS, MO, NM, OK and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Phoenix, AZ-based BARRO’S PIZZA (founded 1980) has increased by 3 units, from 37 to 40 (8% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Delivery service is available. All the restaurants trade in AZ. We last featured this concept on 12/20/16 (6% growth).

Lehi, UT-based COSTA VIDA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL (founded 2003) has increased by 14 units, from 80 to 94 (18% growth) and entered into KS, MN and MT. The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. The restaurants have catering and online ordering services. Locations are franchised and trade in AB, AZ, CA, CO, ID, IL, KS, MN, MO, NM, NV, TX, UT and WA. We last featured this company on 4/11/17 (5% growth).

Montreal, PQ-based EGGSPECTATION (founded 1993) has increased by 5 units, from 24 to 29 (21% growth) and entered into BC. The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, specializing in breakfast foods. Full bar is available and seating is for about 200. Private party services are available. Trading areas are BC, MD, ON, PQ, TX and VA. Franchise opportunities are available. We last featured this concept on 1/3/17 (20% growth).

