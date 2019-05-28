Restaurant Chain Growth Report 05/28/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Las Vegas, NV-based HASH HOUSE A GO GO (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit, from 11 to 12 (9% growth). This family/casual restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $6-$15+. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 100. Catering and private party services are available. Trading areas are CA, CT, FL, NJ, NV, TX and UT.

Baton Rouge, LA-based MIKE ANDERSON’S SEAFOOD (founded 1975) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 250. Catering and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in LA.

Jackson, MS-based NEWK’S EATERY (founded 2004) has increased by 23 units, from 104 to 127 (22% growth) and entered into CO and IN. This fast casual concept serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Catering and online ordering options are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, SC, TN and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Whitehall, OH-based MASSEY’S PIZZA (founded 1949) has increased by 4 units, from 14 to 18 (29% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for around 70. Catering and online ordering options are available. Units are franchised and trade in OH and SC.

Bonita Springs, FL-based PHELAN FAMILY BRANDS (founded 1997) has increased by 2 units for Pincher’s Crab Shack, from 10 to 12 (20% concept growth) and 1 unit for Texas Tony’s BBQ Shack, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also added 2 new concepts called Deep Lagoon Seafood (2) and Bone Hook Brewing Co (1). Overall company increase was from 11 to 16 (45% growth). The restaurant concepts are family/casual, serving seafood, BBQ and bar food. Locations have full bar and seating for about 200. Catering is available. All locations trade in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Mississauga, ON-based NANDO’S CANADA (founded 1994) has increased by 4 units, from 46 to 50 (9% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Catering is available. Trading areas are AB, BC and ON. We last featured this concept on 1/16/18 (5% growth).

