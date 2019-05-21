Restaurant Chain Growth Report 05/21/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

PA-based MIKE & TONY’S GYROS has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This fast casual Greek and Mediterranean sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 60. Catering is available. All the locations are in PA.

Michigan-based ANTONIO’S CUCINA ITALIANA (founded 1964) has added a new concept called Antonio’s Piccolo Ristorante (1 unit). Other company concepts are Antonio’s Cucina Italiana (3) and Roman Village Cucina Italiana (1). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% company growth). These family/casual Italian concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet services are offered. All the restaurants are in MI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Boulder, CO-based BIG RED F RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1994) has increased by 2 units for the West End Tavern concept, from 1 to 3 (200% concept growth). The company also operates Centro Mexican Kitchen (1), Jax Fish House (5), Lola Coastal Mexican (1), Post Brewing Company (4) and Zolo Grill (1). Overall company increase was from 13 to 15 (15% growth). The restaurants are upscale, open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Cuisines served are American, Mexican and seafood. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 100. Banquet rooms are available. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are CA, CO and MO.

Miami, FL-based CHICKEN KITCHEN (founded 1988) has increased by 5 units, from 16 to 21 (31% growth). This fast casual chicken, salad and sandwich restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units have seating for about 60. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. About half the units are franchised. Locations trade in FL and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Santa Ana, CA-based NEKTER JUICE BAR (founded 2010) has increased by 44 units, from 71 to 115 (62% growth) and entered into DC, FL, KS, MN, OH, SC, TN and WA. This fast casual juice/smoothie shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, KS, MN, NC, NV, OH, SC, TN, TX, UT and WA. We last featured this concept on 1/2/18 (16% growth).

