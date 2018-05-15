Restaurant Chain Growth Report 05/15/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

West Monroe, AR-based JOHNNY’S PIZZA HOUSE (founded 1967) has increased by 1 unit, from 43 to 44 (2% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served and seating is for about 30. Online ordering, delivery and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are AR, LA and TX. Franchise opportunites are available.

Louisville, KY-based PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA (NASDAQ:PZZA; founded 1985) has increased by 228 units, from 4971 to 5199 (5% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Stores offer delivery and online ordering services. About half the stores are franchised and trade in AB, AK, AL, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MB, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NB, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, OR, PA, PE, RI, SC, SD, SK, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY and many other countries worldwide.

Katy, TX-based KOLACHE FACTORY (founded 1982) has increased by 2 units, from 52 to 54 (4% growth) and entered into CA and SC. This quick serve bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20, offering catering, delivery, drive-thru and online ordering options. About half the stores are franchised. Trading areas are CA, IN, KS, MO, NE, NM, SC, TX and VA.

Phoenix, AZ-based CARLOS O’BRIEN’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT (founded 1978) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 250. Catering and online ordering are available. All the restaurants are located in AZ.

Atlanta, GA-based MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL (founded 2000) has increased by 48 units, from 667 to 715 (7% growth) and entered into NE. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 90. Catering and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants are franchised and trade in AL, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV and WY. Moe’s is a subsidiary of Focus Brands.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Atlanta, GA-based R TACO (founded 2010) has increased by 9 units, from 19 to 28 (47% growth) and entered into IA, NE and OH. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 90. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. Units are franchised and trade in CO, IA, MN, NE, OH and TX.

Vancouver, BC-based CAFE CREPE (founded 1999) has increased by 2 units, from 6 to 8 (33% growth). This family/casual bakery/cafe concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and seating for about 50. Online ordering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in BC, CA and ON.

Pawleys Island, SC-based EGGS UP GRILL (founded 1986) has increased by 8 units, from 18 to 26 (44% growth). These family/casual restaurants serve American cuisine, specializing in breakfast foods. Meal periods are breakfast and lunch, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Units seat about 90. About half of the restaurants are franchised. Trading areas are GA, NC and SC.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Houston, TX-based LA CANTINA MEXICAN GRILL has increased by 1 unit for the La Cantina concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth). The company also operates Chulas Sports Cantina (5). Overall company increase was from 8 to 9 (13% company growth). These family/casual Mexican bar and grill concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is served and average seating is for about 300. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in TX. We wrote about this company on 2/12/17 (14% growth).

Texas-based PALIO’S PIZZA CAFE has increased by 6 units, from 36 to 42 (17% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average seating is for about 50. Beer is sold. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. All the locations are in TX. We last featured this concept on 12/13/16 (20% growth).

Athens, GA-based BARBERITOS (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit, from 47 to 48 (2% growth) and entered into AL. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for around 90. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. All units are franchised and trade in AL, FL, GA, NC, SC and TN. We last featured this concept on 12/20/16 (9% growth).

California-based BLUEWATER GRILL SEAFOOD RESTAURANTS (founded 1996) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. Banquet rooms are available. Locations are in AZ and CA. We last wrote about this concept on 11/8/16 (27% growth).

