Restaurant Chain Growth Report 05/14/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Toledo, OH-based MARCO’S PIZZA (founded 1978) has increased by 105 units, from 778 to 883 (13% growth) and entered into ID and MD. This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Restaurants have limited seating and offer catering, delivery and online ordering options. More than 90% of the locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NV, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI and WV.

Chicago, IL-based TAQUERIA LOS COMALES (founded 1973) has increased by 1 unit, from 14 to 15 (7% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for around 80. Catering and delivery are available. Online ordering is available at select locations. Trading areas are IL and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Bryan, TX-based GRUB BURGER BAR (founded 2012) has increased by 4 units, from 20 to 24 (20% growth). This family/casual burger restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are CA, DE, FL, GA, LA, PA and TX.

Savannah, GA-based LADY & SONS RESTAURANT (founded 1989) has increased by 4 units for Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, from 2 to 6 (200% concept growth). The company also operates Lady & Sons (1) and Paula Deen’s Creek House (1). Overall company increase was from 4 to 8 (100% company growth). The restaurant concepts are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are FL, GA, SC, TN and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Stafford, TX-based PEPPERONI’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA (founded 1990) has increased by 1 unit, from 13 to 14 (8% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. All the restaurants are located in TX. We last wrote about this concept on 4/10/18 (18% growth).

California-based MOOSE RESTAURANT GROUP has added a new concept called Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar (1 unit). Other company concepts are Fred’s Mexican Café (3), Moose’s Pub & Cafe (2) and Sandy’s Beach Shack (1). Overall company increase was from 6 to 7 (17% growth). These family/casual concepts are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American and Mexican cuisines. Full bar service is available and average unit has seating for about 300. Catering, online ordering and banquet services are available. Locations are in CA and HI. We featured this company on 2/27/18 (20% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.