Restaurant Chain Growth Report 05/08/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Bedford, NH-based GREAT NEW HAMPSHIRE RESTAURANTS (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit for the Copper Door concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Cj’s Great West Grill (1) and T-bones (5). Overall company increased from 7 to 8 (14% growth). These family/casual steak and seafood restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 200. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in NH.

Seattle, WA-based ELYSIAN BREW PUB (founded 1996) has added a new concept called Elysian Taproom (1 unit). Other company concepts are Elysian Bar (1) and Elysian Brew Pub (3). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% company growth). The bars are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, serving bar foods. Average unit seats about 450. Per person check average is $8-$20+. Private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in WA.

Las Vegas, NV-based FIESTA MEXICANA has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth) and entered into NV. This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 200. Trading areas are AZ, CO, NM, NV and UT.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Bala Cynwyd, PA-based 1000 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZA (founded 2014) has increased by 15 units,from 19 to 34 (79% growth) and entered into IA, MA, MD, MN, NE, OH, TN and UT. These fast casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 80 and catering is available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, IA, MA, MD, MI, MN, NE, NJ, OH, SD, TN, TX, UT and VA.

Costa Mesa, CA-based KING’S SEAFOOD CO (founded 1945) has increased by 1 unit for Water Grill, from 4 to 5 (25% concept growth) and entered into TX. The company also added a new concept called Meat on Ocean (1 unit). Other company concepts are 555 East American Steakhouse (1), Fish Camp (1), King’s Fish House (11), Lou & Mickey’s (1) and Pier Burger (1). Overall company increase was from 19 to 21 (11% company growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, serving seafood and steak. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar and average seating for 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Pier Burger is fast casual, serving burgers and ice cream, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Company trading areas are AZ, CA, NV and TX.

Georgia-based LOS BRAVOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar service and average seating for about 100. All the restaurants trade in GA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Hayward, CA-based MOUNTAIN MIKE’S PIZZA (founded 1978) has increased by 13 units, from 180 to 193 (7% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All stores are franchised and trade in CA, NV, OR and UT. We last wrote about this company on 12/13/16 (8% growth).

La Porte, TX-based GRINGO’S MEXICAN KITCHEN (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% concept growth). The company also Jimmy Changas (4) and a quick serve concept called Bullritos (21). Overall company increase was from 35 to 36 (3% company growth). Gringos and Jimmy Changas are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar service and seat about 250. Catering, banquet and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are GA and TX. We last featured this company on 11/29/16 (13% growth).

Idaho-based PAPA KELSEY’S PIZZA & SUBS (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit, from 13 to 14 (8% growth). This fast casual restaurant serves beer and wine, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person price range is $4-$12+, offering catering, delivery and online ordering options. Average unit seats about 20. Trading areas are AZ, CO, ID and UT. Franchising is available. We last featured this company on 11/8/16 (27% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.