Restaurant Chain Growth Report 05/07/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Illinois-based MARISCOS EL AMIGO has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual Mexican and seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average unit has seating for about 40. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in IL.

Charlotte, NC-based NOBLE FOOD & PURSUITS has added a new concept called Copain (1). Other company concepts are Roosters Woodfired Kitchen / Noble Grille (3) and The King’s Kitchen & Bakery (1). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving BBQ, American and European cuisines. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in NC.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Seattle, WA-based ZEEK’S PIZZA (founded 1993) has increased by 3 units, from 13 to 16 (23% growth). These fast casual pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Average unit has seating for about 20. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in WA.

Berwyn, IL-based BUONA RESTAURANTS (founded 1980) has increased by 5 units for the Buona Beef concept, from 19 to 23 (21% concept growth). The company also operates Brett Favre’s Steakhouse (1). Overall company increase was from 20 to 24 (20% growth). This fast casual Italian sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Brett Favre’s is an upscale steakhouse, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Company trading areas are IL and WI.

Manhattan Beach, CA-based ROCK & BREWS (founded 2012) has increased by 2 units, from 20 to 22 (10% growth). This family/casual American bar concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250. Private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in CA, FL, HI, KS, MO, NM and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Culver City, CA-based THE VEGGIE GRILL (founded 2007) has increased by 4 units, from 30 to 34 (13% growth). This fast casual vegetarian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are CA, IL, OR and WA. We last featured this concept on 4/3/18 (7% growth).

Charlotte, NC-based WILD WING CAFE (founded 1990) has increased by 2 units, from 44 to 46 (5% growth). This family/casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 250. Catering and online ordering options are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AL, FL, GA, NC, NJ, SC, TN, TX and VA. We last featured this concept on 3/6/18 (10% growth).

