Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/30/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Austin, TX-based THUNDERCLOUD SUBS (founded 1975) has increased by 2 units, from 31 to 33 (6% growth). This quick serve sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are in TX.

Auburn, AL-based CHICKEN SALAD CHICK (founded 2008) has increased by 15 units, from 88 to 103 (17% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering, online ordering and drive-thru services are available. Units are franchised and trade in AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Denver, CO-based SMILING MOOSE ROCKY MOUNTAIN DELI (founded 2003) has added 2 new concepts called Zeps Epiq Sandwiches (1 unit) and Smiling Moose Sandwich Grill (1 unit). The company also operates Smiling Moose Rocky Mountain Deli (14). Overall company increase was from 14 to 16 (14% company growth). The restaurants are fast casual sandwich deli shops, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person price range is $6-$15+, with seating for about 30. Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas are CO, IN, MT, ND, SD, TX, WI and WY. Franchise opportunities are available.

Oklahoma City, OK-based COOLGREENS (founded 2009) has increased by 3 units, from 6 to 9 (50% growth) and entered into TX. This fast casual salad and sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in OK and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

New York, NY-based AURIFY BRANDS (founded 2003) has increased by 4 units for Melt Shop, from 9 to 13 (44% concept growth) and by 2 units for The Little Beet, from 7 to 9 (29% concept growth). Other company concepts are Fields Good Chicken (4), Five Guys (13), Make Sandwich (1) and The Little Beet Table (2). Overall company increase was from 36 to 42 (17% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, serving sandwiches and American cuisine. Per person price range is $4-$12+, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Average unit has seating for about 40. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are DC, IL, NJ, NY and VA. We last featured this company on 4/3/18 (24% growth).

Bala Cynwyd, PA-based 1000 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZA (founded 2014) has increased by 11 units, from 34 to 45 (32% growth) and entered into DE, GA and LA. This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 80. Catering and online ordering are available. Delivery is available at select locations. The restaurants are franchised and trade in CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, LA, MD, MI, MN, NE, NJ, OH, SD, TN, TX, UT and VA. We last featured this concept on 5/8/18 (79% growth).

Southampton, PA-based LEE’S HOAGIE HOUSE (founded 1953) has increased by 1 unit, from 17 to 18 (6% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served and seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are NC, NJ, PA and SC. We wrote about this concept on 4/17/18 (20% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.