Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/24/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

California-based LEUCADIA PIZZERIA (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual Italian and pizza concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Irving, TX-based TACO BUENO (founded 1967) has increased by 14 units, from 170 to 184 (8% growth) and entered into CO. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Drive-thru, delivery and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are AR, CO, LA, OK and TX.

Boise, ID-based CHICAGO CONNECTION PIZZA (founded 1982) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving beer and wine. Average unit has seating for about 60, offering catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services. All the restaurants trade in ID.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Lexington, KY-based ASIAN TOO (founded 2004) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth) and entered into OH. This fast casual Asian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 90 and beer and wine are served. Catering and delivery are available. Trading areas are IN, KY, MA, OH and TX.

Dallas, Tx-based RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE (founded 1991) has increased by 3 units, from 18 to 21 (17% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar service and seating for about 250. Catering is available. The restaurants are located in NC and TX.

Saint-Laurent, QC-based GRABBAGREEN (founded 2013) has increased by 16 units, from 10 to 26 (160% growth) and entered into CA, CO, MD and MN. This fast casual concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving smoothies, salads and Mediterranean cuisine. Seating is for about 30. Catering and online ordering are available. Stores are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, ID, MD, MN, NC, TN and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Annapolis, MD-based LEDO PIZZA (founded 1955) has increased by 4 units for the Ledo Pizza concept, from 100 to 104 (4% concept growth) and by 1 unit for Urban Bar-B-Que, from 10 to 11 (10% concept growth). Overall company increase was from 110 to 115 (5% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Some locations have full bar service. Average unit seats about 90 and offers catering, delivery and online ordering options. Locations are franchised and trade in DC, FL, MD, SD, VA and WV. We last featured this company on 1/18/17 (3% comp growth).

Columbia, SC-based GROUCHO’S DELI (founded 1941) has increased by 1 unit, from 31 to 32 (3% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving sandwiches and American cuisines. Per person check average is $4-$12+, open for lunch and dinner. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 125. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Locations are franchised and trade in NC and SC. We last wrote about this concept on 11/29/16 (15% growth).

Massachusetts-based FLATBREAD COMPANY (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit for the Flatbread Company concept, from 14 to 15 (7% concept growth). The company also operates a 3-unit concept called American Flatbread. Overall company increase was from 17 to 18 (6% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving pizza and bar food. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving beer and wine. Average unit seats about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are BC, CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, RI and VT. We featured this concept on 11/29/16 (27% growth).

Clear Lake, IA-based CABIN COFFEE COMPANY (founded 2002) has increased by 1 unit, from 14 to 15 (7% growth) and entered into IN. This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast and lunch hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30, offering drive-thru service. About half the units are franchised. Trading areas are CO, GA, IA, IN, MN and WI. We featured this concept on 1/20/17 (36% growth).

