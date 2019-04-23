Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/23/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Connecticut-based WING IT ON (founded 2011) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Units are franchised and trade in CT, NH and NJ.

Draper, UT-based ICEBERG DRIVE-INN (founded 1960) has increased by 1 unit, from 13 to 14 (8% growth). This quick serve burger and ice cream shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, CA and UT.

San Francisco, CA-based BOUDIN SF BAKERIES & RESTAURANTS (founded 1849) has increased by 7 units, from 21 to 28 (33% growth). This fast casual bakery/cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average unit has seating for about 60. Catering and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Lima, OH-based EAST OF CHICAGO PIZZA CO (founded 1990) has increased by 4 units, from 52 to 56 (8% growth). This pizza buffet concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 60. Delivery and online ordering options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in IN, OH and TN.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

New York, NY-based DIG INN (founded 2011) has increased by 4 units, from 20 to 24 (20% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, serving American cuisine. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Units seat about 50 and offer catering and online ordering options. Trading areas are MA and NY.

Bellflower, CA-based NORM’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1949) has increased by 3 units, from 17 to 20 (18% growth). These fast casual American restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 150. All the restaurants are in CA.

Chicago, IL-based PHIL STEFANI SIGNATURE RESTAURANTS (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit for the Broken English Taco Pub, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth) and added 2 new concepts called Bar Cargo and Stefani Prime. Other company concepts are Castaways Bar & Grill (1), Flamingo Rum Club (1), Mad Social (1), Miller Lite Beer Garden (1), Riva Crab House (1), Tavern On Rush (1), The Crystal Gardens (1) and Tuscany (3). Overall company increase was from 12 to 15 (25% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Italian, Mexican, seafood, steak and American cuisines. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants trade in IL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Prairie Du Sac, WI-based CULVER’S FROZEN CUSTARD & BUTTERBURGERS (founded 1984) has increased by 38 units, from 642 to 680 (6% growth). This fast casual burger and custard shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 90. Drive-thru service is available. Trading areas are AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, OH, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WI and WY. We last wrote about this concept on 1/16/18 (10% growth).

Denver, CO-based HACIENDA COLORADO (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit for the Hacienda Colorado concept, from 5 to 6 (20% concept growth). The company also operates Elways (4). Overall company increase was from 9 to 10 (11% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving Mexican and steakhouse cuisines. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is available. Restaurants seat about 200. Catering and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants trade in CO. We featured this concept on 4/17/18 (13% company growth).

