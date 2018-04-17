Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/17/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Dunwoody, GA-based KRYSTAL (founded 1932) has increased by 2 units, from 381 to 383 (1% growth). This quick serve burger restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 80. Catering and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN and VA. About half the locations are franchised.

Chattanooga, TN-based OLD CHICAGO (founded 1976) has increased by 8 units, from 99 to 107 (8% growth) and entered into SC. This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 225. Trading areas are AR, AZ, CO, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, OR, SC, SD, TN, TX, WI and WY. Franchising is available. Old Chicago is a subsidiary of Craftworks Restaurants.

California-based CHICKEN MAISON (founded 2005) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. The restaurants serve chicken, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes. Average unit has seating for about 90 and offers catering and private party services. All the locations are in CA.

Denver, CO-based HACIENDA COLORADO has increased by 1 unit for the Hacienda Colorado concept, from 4 to 5 (25% concept growth). The company also operates a 4-unit concept called Elway’s. Overall company increase was from 8 to 9 (13% company growth). Hacienda Colorado is a family/casual Mexican concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar and average seating for about 200. Elway’s is an upscale steak and seafood concept. Both concepts offer catering and banquet services. All the locations are in CO.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Southampton, PA-based LEE’S HOAGIE HOUSE (founded 1953) has increased by 3 units, from 15 to 18 (20% growth) and entered into NC and SC. This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served and seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are NC, NJ, PA and SC.

Wichita, KS-based HOG WILD PIT BBQ has increased by 2 units, from 15 to 17 (13% growth). This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 100. Catering and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are AZ, KS and NE.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Covington, LA-based PJ’S COFFEE & TEA (founded 1978) has increased by 17 units, from 74 to 91 (23% growth) and entered into CO, FL, Kuwait and Vietnam. This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast and lunch hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30, with drive-thru service available. All locations are franchised and trade in AR, CO, FL, LA, MD, MS, SC and TX. We last featured this concept on 10/18/16 (12% growth). PJ’s is a subsidiary of Ballard Brands.

Birmingham, AL-based JACK’S FAMILY RESTAURANTS (founded 1960) has increased by 9 units, from 140 to 149 (6% growth). This quick serve concept serves chicken, burgers, ice cream and American cuisines. Per person price range is $4-$12+. Seating is for about 20. Drive-thru, catering and online ordering are available. Locations trade in AL, GA, MS and TN.

Kennesaw, GA-based CHEESEBURGER BOBBY’S (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 13 to 14 (8% growth). This fast casual burger concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. All the restaurants are located in GA. We last wrote about this company on 12/6/16 (30% growth).

Denver, CO-based ILLEGAL PETE’S (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 80. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are AZ and CO. We featured this concept on 11/29/16 (29% growth).

