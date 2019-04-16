Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/16/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Greensboro, NC-based BISCUITVILLE (founded 1966) has increased by 1 unit, from 54 to 55 (2% growth). This quick serve restaurant serves American foods, specializing in breakfast. Meal periods are breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Drive-thru service is available. Trading areas are NC and VA.

California-based SHOGUN TEPPAN (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This upscale Japanese concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 150. Catering and banquet options are available. Online ordering is offered at select locations. All the restaurants are in CA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Denver, CO-based KEVIN TAYLOR RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1986) has added 2 new concepts called Masa Cocina Mexicana (1) and Mila (1), for an overall company increase from 4 to 6 (50% growth). Other company concepts are Hickory & Ash (1), Limelight Supper Club & Lounge (1), Opera House (1) and Palettes At The Denver Art Museum (1). The restaurants are upscale, serving American, French and Mediterranean cuisines. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are in CO.

Stafford, TX-based GOODE COMPANY RESTAURANTS (founded 1977) has increased by 1 unit for Goode Co Kitchen & Cantina, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Goode Co Taqueria, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Goode Co Seafood (2), Goode Co. Armadillo Palace (1) and Goode Co. Bbq (4). Overall company increase was from 9 to 11 (22% growth). These family/casual bbq concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and average unit has seating for about 150. Catering, banquet, delivery and online ordering services are all available. All the restaurants are in TX.

Tampa, FL-based SOFRESH (founded 2013) has increased by 2 units, from 3 to 5 (67% growth). This fast casual salad and sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Average unit has seating for about 40. Catering and online ordering services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in FL.

Schaumburg, IL-based ALA CARTE ENTERTAINMENT has increased by 2 units for the Moretti’s concept, from 8 to 10 (25% concept growth). The company also operates Chandler’s Chophouse (1), Drink (1), Famous Freddie’s Roadhouse (1), Finn Mccool’s Irish Pub (3), Lucky Star (1), Rockin’ The Chain (1), Snuggery (1), The Alumni Club (1), The Apartment (1) and The Lion’s Head Pub (1). Overall company increase was from 20 to 22 (10% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving multiple cuisine types (steak, seafood, burgers, pizza, BBQ, Irish). Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants trade in IL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Las Vegas, NV-based FIESTA MEXICANA has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 200. Trading areas are AZ, CO, NM, NV and UT. We last wrote about this concept on 5/8/18 (13% growth).

Mableton, GA-based MARTIN’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1962) has increased by 1 unit, from 16 to 17 (6% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for breakfast and lunch. Per person price range is $4-$12+. Seating is for about 100. Drive-thru and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in GA. We featured this concept on 2/20/18 (7% growth).

