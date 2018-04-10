Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/10/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Chicago, IL-based OPART THAI HOUSE RESTAURANT (founded 2005) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These family/casual Thai restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 50. All the restaurants are located in IL.

New York, NY-based JUICE PRESS (founded 2011) has increased by 51 units, from 29 to 80 (176% growth) and entered into DC, NJ, NV and WA. These fast casual juice/smoothie shops are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20 and catering is available. Trading areas are CT, DC, MA, NJ, NV, NY and WA.

New York, NY-based JUST SALAD (founded 2006) has increased by 2 units, from 21 to 23 (10% growth) and entered into PA. This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering and delivery are available. Trading areas are IL, NY, NJ and PA.

San Diego, CA-based FILIPPI’S PIZZA GROTTO (founded 1950) has increased by 1 unit, from 14 to 15 (7% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 150. Catering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are in CA.

Hawaii-based KOA PANCAKE HOUSE (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit for the Koa Cafe concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates 6 Koa Pancake House restaurants. Overall company increase was from 7 to 8 (14% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 125. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in HI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Stafford, TX-based PEPPERONI’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA (founded 1990) has increased by 2 units, from 11 to 13 (18% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Miami, FL-based PINCHO FACTORY (founded 2016) has increased by 2 units, from 9 to 11 (22% growth). This fast casual burger restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering options are available. Units are franchised and trade in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Florida-based 4 RIVERS SMOKEHOUSE (founded 2009) has increased by 1 unit, from 13 to 14 (8% growth) and entered into GA. This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 200. Catering and online ordering options are available. The restaurants are located in FL and GA. We last featured this concept on 12/20/16 (56% growth).

Northbrook, IL-based LOU MALNATI’S PIZZA (founded 1971) has increased by 6 units, from 47 to 53 (13% growth). Some locations are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. These locations have full bar service and seating for about 200. The company also operates some take-out/delivery only locations. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. Trading areas are AZ and IL. We last featured this concept on 3/14/17 (9% growth).

Dallas, TX-based WINGSTOP (founded 1994) has increased by 136 units, from 1005 to 1141 (14% growth) and entered into WV, Malaysia, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering options are available. All locations are franchised and trade in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV, Guam and 8 other countries worldwide. We last wrote about this concept on 5/9/17 (24% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.