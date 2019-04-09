Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/09/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

New York, NY-based JOHN SULLIVAN’S BAR & GRILL (founded 1977) has added a new concept called The Tailor Public House (1). Other company concepts are Irish Exit (1), Jack Doyles (1) and John Sullivans (1). Overall company increase was from 3 to 4 (33% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual Irish pubs, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with average seating for about 300. Catering, banquet and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Houston, TX-based PERRY’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit for the Perry’s Steakhouse concept, from 14 to 15 (7% concept growth). The company also operates Perry & Sons Market & Grille (2). Overall company increase was from 16 to 17 (6% growth). These upscale steak and seafood restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AL, CO, IL and TX.

Morristown, NJ-based VILLA FRESH ITALIAN KITCHEN (founded 1964) has increased by 24 units, from 225 to 249 (11% growth). This fast casual pizza/Italian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. The restaurants are mostly located in mall food courts. About half the units are franchised. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA and WA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Kuna, ID-based IDAHO PIZZA COMPANY (founded 1998) has increased by 3 units, from 15 to 18 (20% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for around 250. Catering and delivery services are available. All locations are franchised and trade in ID.

Texas-based GLORIA’S RESTAURANTS has increased by 2 units, from 18 to 20 (11% growth). This upscale South American concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average unit has seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. All locations are in TX.

Edmonton, AB-based ROYAL PIZZA (founded 1969) has increased by 3 units, from 12 to 15 (25% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 150. Online ordering and delivery services are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AB.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Denver, CO-based SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY (founded 2006) has increased by 10 units, from 25 to 35 (40% growth). This family/casual concept specializes in breakfast foods, open for breakfast and lunch. Per person check average is $6-$15+, with full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO and TX. We last featured this concept on 3/26/18 (35% growth).

Denver, CO-based ILLEGAL PETE’S (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This family/casual Mexican restaurant and bar is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 80. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Locations are in AZ and CO. We last wrote about this on 4/17/18 (11% growth).

