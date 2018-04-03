Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/03/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Louisville, KY-based WILD EGGS RESTAURANT CAFE (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 15 to 16 (7% growth). This family/casual breakfast concept is open for breakfast and lunch, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 80. Locations are franchised and trade in IN, KY, OH and TN.

Pacific, WA-based BIGFOOT JAVA (founded 2000) has increased by 2 units, from 31 to 33 (6% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Drive-thru service is available. All the locations are in WA.

Santa Monica, CA-based THE VEGGIE GRILL (founded 2007) has increased by 2 units, from 28 to 30 (7% growth) and entered into IL. This fast casual vegetarian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Units seat about 80 and offer beer and wine. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are CA, IL, OR and WA.

Mineral Wells, TX-based CHICKEN EXPRESS (founded 1988) has increased by 2 units, from 243 to 245 (1% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner. Per person price range is $4-$12+, with seating for about 40. Catering and drive-thru options are available. All locations are franchised and trade in AR, GA, OK and TX.

Sevierville, TN-based FLAPJACK’S PANCAKE CABIN (founded 2001) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This family/casual breakfast concept is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Units have seating for about 200. Trading areas are SC and TN.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Knoxville, TN-based VOLCUE LLC (founded 2000) has increased by 2 units for the Nama’s Sushi Bar concept, from 2 to 4 (100% concept growth) and added a concept called Holly’s Gourmet Market. Other company concepts are Cru Bistro And Winebar (2), Puleo’s Grille (5) and Shuck Raw Bar & Grill (1). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The menus serve American, Italian, steak and seafood. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants trade in TN.

College Station, TX-based GRUB BURGER BAR (founded 2012) has increased by 3 units for the Grub Burger Bar concept, from 17 to 20 (18% concept growth). The company also operates a 3-unit concept called Napa Flats Wood-fired Kitchen. The restaurants are family/casual, serving burgers, pizza and Italian food. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar service and seating for about 150. Trading areas are CA, DE, FL, GA, LA, PA and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

New York, NY-based AURIFY BRANDS (founded 2003) has increased by 1 unit for Little Beet Table, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth), 6 to 7 for Little Beet (17% concept growth), 2 to 4 for Fields Good Chicken (100% concept growth), 8 to 9 for the Melt Shop (13% concept growth) and added a new concept called Make sandwich (1 unit). The company also operates 13 Five Guys franchises. Overall company increase was from 29 to 36 (24% growth) and entered into IL, DC, MN, PA and VA. The restaurants are mostly quick serve, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with average seating for about 40. Locations serve burgers, chicken, sandwiches and American cuisine. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are DC, IL, NJ, NY and VA. We last wrote about this concept on 10/25/16 (29% growth).

Coralville, IA-based PANCHERO’S MEXICAN GRILL (founded 1992) has increased by 6 units, from 72 to 78 (8% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, MO, ND, NJ, PA, SD and WI. We last wrote about this concept on 12/13/16 (6% growth).

Utah-based CAFE ZUPAS (founded 2004) has increased by 6 units, from 45 to 51 (13% growth) and entered into OH and WI. This fast casual salad and sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50, with catering and private party services available. Trading areas are AZ, ID, IL, MN, NV, OH, UT and WA. We last featured this concept on 11/8/16 (61% growth).

Lakewood, CO-based PEPPERJAX GRILL (founded 2002) has increased by 1 unit, from 40 to 41 (3% growth). This fast casual sandwich restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served. Average seating is for about 100. Locations are in IA, KS, MN, MO, NE and SD. We last featured this concept on 1/8/17 (29% growth).

