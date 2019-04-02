Restaurant Chain Growth Report 04/02/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Boston, MA-based DAVIO’S NORTHERN ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE (founded 1985) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth) and entered into CA. This upscale steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 200. Banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are CA, GA, MA, NY and PA.

Orlando, FL-based RIOS RESTAURANT GROUP has increased by 1 unit for the Agave Azul concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates La Fiesta (2) and Saint Anejo Mexican Kitchen + Tequileria (1). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% growth). These family/casual Mexican concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Wichita, KS-based TACO TICO WICHITA (founded 1962) has increased by 1 unit, from 14 to 15 (7% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Drive-thru service is available. Units are franchised and trade in IA, KS, KY and TX.

Kansas-based JOHNNY’S TAVERN (founded 1953) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth) This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 125. Catering service is available. Locations trade in KS and MO.

Alabama-based CM FOODSERVICE (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit for Joel’s Southern Cooking, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Original Golden Rule Bbq (1). Overall company increase was from 2 to 3 (50% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, serving American and BBQ cuisines. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Per person price range is $6-$15+. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in AL. Franchise opportunities are available.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Arkansas-based TACOS 4 LIFE (founded 2014) has increased by 7 units, from 9 to 16 (78% growth). This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 90. Catering is available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AR, NC, TN and TX.

Texas-based FADI’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL (founded 1996) has increased by 2 units, from 7 to 9 (29% growth). This fast casual Mediterranean restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 200. Catering, private party and drive-thru services are available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Louisville, KY-based BOOMBOZZ CRAFTPIZZA TAPHOUSE (founded 1998) has increased by 2 units for the Boombozz concept, from 10 to 12 (20% concept growth). The company also operates Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen (1) and Waylon’s Feed And Firewater (1). Overall company increase was from 12 to 14 (17% company growth). The restaurants are mostly fast casual, serving pizza and American cuisines. Per person price range is $4-$12+, serving beer and wine. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner. Delivery is available. Trading areas are IN, KY and TN.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Tampa, FL-based BUDDY BREW COFFEE (founded 2010) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Online ordering is available. All the stores trade in FL. We featured this concept on 11/1/17 (25% growth).

