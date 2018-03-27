Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/27/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Cary, NC-based SMITHFIELD CHICKEN & BBQ (founded 1964) has increased by 2 units, from 37 to 39 (5% growth). These fast casual BBQ restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 40 and catering is available. All the locations are in NC.

Beverly Hills, CA-based HILLSTONE RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1977) has increased by 2 units for the Honor Bar concept, from 2 to 4 (100% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 45 to 47 (4% growth). The other company concepts are Bandera (5), Cherry Creek Grill (1), East Hampton Grill (1), Grill At Bal Harbour (1), Gulfstream Restaurant (1), Hillstone (9), Houston’s Grill (15), Los Altos Grill (1), Palm Beach Grill (1), R+d Kitchen (4), Rutherford Grill (1). South Beverly Grill (1), The White House Tavern (1) and Woodmont Grill (1). These family/casual restaurants serve American cuisine and are open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 400. Catering service is also available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, LA, MA, MD, MO, NJ, NY, TN and TX.

Irvine, CA-based JUICE IT UP (founded 1995) has increased by 4 units, from 85 to 89 (5% growth). This fast casual juice/smoothie concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in CA, NM, OR and TX.

Wichita, KS-based EMERSON BIGGINS SPORTS BAR & GRILL has added a new concept called Jersey’s Bar & Grill (1). Other company concepts are Emerson Biggins Sports Bar & Grill (2) and Lou’s Charcuteria And Cocktails (1). Overall company increase was from 3 to 4 (33% company growth). These family/casual sports bar and grills are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Average unit has seating for about 150. Private party facilities are available. All the restaurants are located in KS.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Denver, CO-based SNOOZE (founded 2006) has increased by 6 units, from 17 to 23 (35% growth). This family/casual concept is open for breakfast and lunch, specializing in breakfast foods. Per person check average is $6-$15+. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering is also available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO and TX.

Marietta, GA-based NEIGHBORHOOD DINING GROUP (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit for the Minero Restaurant concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth), by 2 units for the Husk concept, from 2 to 4 (100% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Mccrady’s concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 4 to 8 (100% growth). These upscale steakhouse restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are GA, SC and TN.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Memphis, TN-based B B KING BLUES CLUB AND GRILL (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth) and entered into AL. This family/casual bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Units seat about 400 and offer private party services. Trading areas are AL, FL, LA and TN. We last featured this concept on 9/13/16 (20% growth).

Boulder, CO-based MODERN MARKET (founded 2009) has increased by 2 units, from 27 to 29 (7% growth). This fast casual restaurant serves American cuisine, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person price range is $6-$15+, serving beer and wine. Units seat about 80 and offer catering and online ordering options. The restaurants trade in CO, DC and TX. We last featured this concept on 9/27/16 (125% growth).

Grapevine, TX-based COTTON PATCH CAFE (founded 1989) has increased by 6 units, from 47 to 53 (13% growth) and entered into AR. This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. American cuisine is served and beer and wine are available. Seating is for about 100. Catering is available. Trading areas are AR, NM, OK and TX. We last featured this company on 1/3/17 (4% growth).

