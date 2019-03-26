Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/26/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Oakland, Ca-based BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE (founded 2015) has increased by 34 units, from 33 to 67 (103% growth). These quick serve coffee/tea restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Trading areas are CA and NY.

Ankeny, IA-based CASEY’S CARRY-OUT PIZZA (founded 1968) has increased 324 units, from 1749 to 2073 (19% growth). These quick serve pizza shops are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Trading areas are AR, IA, IL, IN, KS, MN, MO, NE, OK, SD and WI.

Orlando-FL based HARD ROCK CAFE (founded 1971) has increased by 21 units, from 166 to 187 (13% growth). These family/casual American style restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is offered and seating is for about 400. Catering and private party services are available. Trading areas are AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, ON, PA, SC, TN, TX, WA and 65 countries worldwide.

Farmers Branch, TX-based MR. JIM’S PIZZA (founded 1975) has increased by 4 units, from 44 to 48 (9% growth). These quick service pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Catering and delivery options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in LA, NC, NV, TX and WY.

San Antonio, TX-based PIZZA PATRON (founded 1986) has increased by 8 units, from 91 to 99 (9% growth). These quick serve pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Catering and drive-thru are available. Units are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, IL and TX.

Dallas, TX-based TEXAS DE BRAZIL CHURRASCARIA (founded 1998) has increased by 6 units, from 50 to 56 (12% growth). These upscale Brazilian steakhouses are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Seating is for about 200 and full bar service is available. Catering and banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are AL, CO, DC, FL, IL, LA, MI, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, UT and VA.

Irvine, CA-based GALARDI GROUP (founded 1961) has increased 8 units for Wienerschnitzel, from 318 to 326 (3% growth) and 1 unit for Tastee Freez, from 22 to 23 (5% growth) for an overall company increase from 340 to 349 (3% growth). These quick serve restaurants serve hot dogs and ice cream and are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Drive-thru service is available. Stores are franchised and trade in AK, AZ, CA, CO, FL, IL, LA, MD, MN, NC, ND, NV, TX, UT, VA, VT and WA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Andover, MA-based BURTON’S GRILL (founded 2005) has increased by 3 units for the Burton’s Grill concept, from 12 to 15 (25% concept growth) and by 3 units for the Red Heat Tavern, from 2 to 5 (150% concept growth). Overall company increase was from 14 to 20 (43% company growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving American cuisine. Full bar service is available and average unit has seating for about 200. Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas are CT, FL, MA, MD, NC, NH, SC and VA.

New York, NY-based SA HOSPITALITY GROUP (founded 2003) has increased by 1 unit for the Felice concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) and by 1 unit for Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates Sant Ambroeus (5), Casa Lever (1), Bar Felice (1) and Café Bars (2). Overall company increase was from 14 to 16 (14% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Italian cuisine. Full bar is available and average seating is for about 60. Catering, banquet and delivery services are available. Trading areas are FL and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

West Hollywood, CA-based HAMBURGER MARY’S BAR & GRILLE (founded 1972) has increased by 1 unit, from 18 to 19 (6% growth). This family/casual burger restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet rooms are available. Most locations are franchised. Trading areas are CA, CO, FL, IL, MO, NV, TX and WI. We last featured this concept on 11/1/17 (8% growth).

