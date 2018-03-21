Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/21/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Larkspur, CA-based GREEN BEANS COFFEE (founded 1996) has increased by 5 units, from 53 to 58 (9% growth). These quick serve coffee shops are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Trading areas are CO, GA, KY, MD, NY, SC, TN, TX, VA, Japan and the Middle East.

New York, NY-based GERBER GROUP (founded 1991) has added a new concept called The Campbell for an overall company increase from 9 to 10 (11% growth). The other company concepts include: Irvington (1), Kingside (1), Mr. Purple (1), Red21 (1), The Roof (1), W Lounge (1) and Whiskey Blue (3). These upscale restaurant-bar concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Cuisine is American. Seating is for about 200. Banquet rooms are available. The restaurants are located in GA and NY.

Glendale Heights, IL-based TOMMY’S RED HOTS (founded 1980) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This quick serve sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery and drive-thru services are available. All the restaurants trade in IL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Austin, TX-based HOPDODDY BURGER BAR (founded 2010) has increased by 6 units, from 16 to 22 (38% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO and TX.

Mendocino, CA-based MENDOCINO FARMS SANDWICH MARKET (founded 2005) has increased by 2 units for the Mendocino Farms concept, from 16 to 18 (13% concept growth). The company also operates Blue Cow Kitchen (1). Overall company increase was from 17 to 19 (12% company growth). These fast casual salad/sandwich restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering and delivery services are offered. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Pasadena, CA-based DOG HAUS (founded 2010) has increased by 9 units, from 21 to 30 (43% growth). These fast casual hot dog restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, NV and UT. We wrote about this concept on 12/13/16 (62% growth).

Davis, CA-based DOS COYOTES BORDER CAFE (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served. Seating is for about 125. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in CA. We featured this concept on 10/11/16 (29% growth).

Beachwood, OH-based HYDE PARK RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit for the Hyde Park Prime concept, from 12 to 13 (8% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 17 to 18 (6% growth). The other company concepts are Black Point Steakhouse (1), Eleven (1), Jekyll’s Kitchen (1), Ml Tavern (1) and Stack City Burger Bar (1). These upscale steakhouses open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 175. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are FL, MI and OH. We last featured this company on 12/6/16 (7% growth).

