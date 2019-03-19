Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/19/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Ashland, NH-based THE COMMON MAN FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS (founded 1971) has added a new concept called The Barn on the Pemi (1). Other company concepts are Airport Diner (1), Camp (1), Common Man (6), Common Man Roadside Hi-way Diner @ Hookset (2), Flying Monkey Dining (1), Foster’s Boiler Room (1), Italian Farmhouse (1), Lago (1), Lakehouse (1), Rise & Shine Café (1), The 104 Diner (1), The Common Man Inn (2), Tilt N Diner (1) and Town Docks (1). Overall company increase was from 21 to 22 (5% growth). These family/casual concepts serve American and Italian cuisines, open for lunch and dinner (breakfast available at select locations). The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 150. Per person check average is $8-$20+. Catering and banquet services are available. All the locations are in NH.

Orlando, FL-based WALL STREET PLAZA has added a new concept called Sideshow (1). Other company concepts are Cantina (1), Hooch (1), Shine (1), The Hen House (1), The Monkey Bar (1) and Waitki (1). Overall company increase was from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The restaurant concepts are family/casual, serving American cuisine. Per person check average is $8-$20+, open for lunch and dinner. Locations have seating for about 125, with full bar service. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Beaumont, TX-based JASON’S DELI (founded 1976) has increased by 23 units, from 258 to 281 (9% growth). This fast casual deli/sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. About 40% of the stores are franchised. Trading areas are AL, AR, AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA and WI.

Anchorage, AK-based KALADI BROTHERS COFFEE (founded 1986) has increased by 1 unit, from 15 to 16 (7% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit seats about 40. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are AK and WA.

San Francisco, CA-based LA BOULANGERIE DE SAN FRANCISCO (founded 1955) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This fast casual French bakery/cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 30. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are in CA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Colorado-based SALSA BRAVA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL has increased by 4 units for the Urban Egg concept, from 3 to 7 (133% concept growth). The company also operates Salsa Brava (3) and Sonterra Grill (1). The concepts are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner (Urban Egg open for breakfast too). Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar service and average seating for about 175. Catering and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in CO.

Washington, DC-based PETE’S NEW HAVEN STYLE APIZZA has increased by 2 units, from 2 to 4 (100% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Seating is for about 50. Delivery is available. Trading areas are DC, MD and VA.

Greensboro, NC-based LIBBY HILL SEAFOOD RESTAURANTS (founded 1953) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth). This family/casual seafood restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants seat about 200 and offer banquet services. All the restaurants trade in NC.

Florida-based LINDBURGERS (founded 1985) has increased by 2 units, from 5 to 7 (40% growth). This family/casual burger restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Locations are franchised and trade in FL and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Illinois-based ROOKIES ALL AMERICAN PUB & GRILL (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit for the Rookies concept, from 4 to 5 (25% concept growth). Other concepts are Alexander’s Café (2) and Village Squire Restaurant (4). Overall company increase was from 10 to 11 (10% company growth). These restaurants are family/casual sports bars and American cuisine restaurants. Meal periods are lunch and dinner (Alexander’s open for breakfast and lunch only). Per person check average is $10-$30+ and seating is for about 150. Private party services are available. All the restaurants are in IL. We wrote about this company on 11/7/17 (11% company growth).

Atlanta, GA-based THE CASTELLUCCI HOSPITALITY GROUP has added a new concept called Recess (1). Other company concepts are Bar Mercado (1), Cooks And Soilders (1), Double Zero (1), Sugo Kitchen (1) and The Iberian Pig (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving Mediterranean, Spanish and Italian cuisines. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar and seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in GA. We featured this company on 11/29/17 (25% growth).

