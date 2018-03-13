Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/13/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Duluth, GA-based NORSAN GROUP (founded 1987) has added a new concept called Frankie’s The Steakhouse. Other company concepts are Frontera Mex Mex Grill (11), Luciano’s Ristorante Italiano (2) and Pampas Steakhouse (1). Overall company increase was from 14 to 15 (7% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving Italian, Mexican and South American cuisines. Per person check average is $10-30+, with full bar and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are GA and NC.

Illinois-based WILDBERRY PANCAKES AND CAFE (founded 2003) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). The restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 250. Catering, banquet and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants trade in IL.

Vienna, VA-based ANITA’S NEW MEXICO STYLE MEXICAN FOOD (founded 1974) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and average seating for about 100. Catering, private party and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Knoxville, TN-based AUBREY’S INC (founded 1992) has increased by 2 units for the Aubrey’s concept, from 8 to 10 (25% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 16 to 18 (13% growth). The other company concepts are Barley’s Taproom Pizzeria (2), Bistro By The Tracks (1), Drink (1), Fieldhouse Social (1), Stefano’s Chicago Style Pizza (1), Sunspot (1) and The Crown & Goose / Underground (1). These family/casual concepts serve pizza, Italian and American cuisines. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. All the restaurants are located in TN.

Houston, TX-based PREGO (founded 1983) has added 2 new concepts called Xochi and Third Coast. Other company concepts are Backstreet Café (1), Caracol (1), Hugo’s (1), Origen (1) and Prego (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 7 (40% company growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Mexican, American and Italian cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar and seating for about 250. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants trade in TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

St. Paul, MN-based BLUE PLATE RESTAURANT CO (founded 1993) has added a new concept called Mercury (1) for an overall company increase from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The other company concepts include: 3 Squares Restaurant (1), Edina Grill (1), Groveland Tap (1), Highland Grill (1), Longfellow Grill (1), The Freehouse (1) and The Lowry (1). These family/casual American restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Banquet rooms are available. All are located in MN. We last featured this company on 11/2/16 (29% growth).

Portland, OR-based CONCEPT ENTERTAINMENT HOSPITALITY (founded 2001) has increased by 1 unit for the Thirsty Lion Pub & Grill concept, from 9 to 10 (11% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 10 to 11 (10% growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Grand Central. The family/casual bar & grill restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Average seating is for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AZ, CO, OR and TX. We last wrote about this company on 11/2/16 (43% growth).

Vestavia Hills, AL-based TAZIKI’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE (founded 1998) has increased by 14 units, from 74 to 88 (19% concept growth) and entered into ID. The company also added a concept called Petit & Keel (1 unit). Overall company increase was from 74 to 89 (20% company growth). These fast casual Mediterranean restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering, private party and online ordering services are available. Units are franchised and trade in AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, ID, KY, LA, MS, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA and WV. We featured this company on 9/20/16 (51% growth).

