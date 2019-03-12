Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/12/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Dunwoody, GA-based DUNWOODY RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1996) has added a concept called The Black Swan (1). Other company concepts are Bat & Ball Pub (1), Dunwoody Tavern (1), Iron Horse Tavern (1), King George Tavern (1), O’Brian’s Tavern (1), Royal Oak Pub (1) and Ship & Anchor Pub (1). Overall company increase was from 7 to 8 (14% growth). These family/casual Irish pub concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Average seating is for about 150. All the restaurants trade in GA.

Denver, CO-based LIME AN AMERICAN CANTINA has added a new concept called Gozo (1). The company also operates 2 Lime Cantina units, for an overall company increase from 2 to 3 (50% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving Mexican, Spanish and Italian cuisines. Locations serve full bar and have seating for about 150. Per person check average is $10-$30+. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in CO.

Charlotte, NC-based BOJANGLES’ FAMOUS CHICKEN & BISCUITS (founded 1977) has increased by 35 units, from 722 to 757 (5% growth). This quick serve concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Drive-thru service is available. About half the locations are franchised. Trading areas are AL, DC, FL, GA, KY, MD, NC, PA, SC, TN, VA and WV.

Seattle, WA-based EZELL’S FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit, from 12 to 13 (8% growth). This quick serve fried chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in WA.

Atlanta, GA-based YASIN’S HOMESTYLE SEAFOOD (founded 1977) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner. Per person price range is $6-$15+. Average unit seats about 100 and catering service is available. All the restaurants trade in GA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Portland, OR-based STUMPTOWN COFFEE ROASTERS (founded 1999) has increased by 5 units, from 11 to 16 (45% growth) and entered into IL. This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average unit has seating for about 40. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are CA, IL, LA, NY, OR and WA.

Los Angeles, CA-based DRNK COFFEE + TEA & QWENCH JUICE BAR (founded 2013) has increased by 5 units, from 10 to 15 (50% growth). This fast casual concept serves coffee, smoothies, salads and sandwiches. Per person price range is $4-$12+ and seating is for about 30. Delivery is available. Stores are franchised and trade in CA and VA.

Brooklyn, NY-based HUNGRY GHOST COFFEE BAR & CAFE (founded 2012) has increased by 3 units, from 4 to 7 (75% growth). This fast casual bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 30. All the restaurants are located in NY.

Houston, TX-based TEXADELPHIA (founded 1981) has increased by 2 units, from 13 to 15 (15% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 70. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. All units are franchised and trade in OK and TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Florida-based BREAKFAST STATION (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit, from 12 to 13 (8% growth). This family/casual concept is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 70. All the locations are in FL. We featured this concept on 12/12/17 (30% growth).

Pasadena, CA-based DOG HAUS (founded 2010) has increased by 12 units, from 30 to 42 (40% growth) and entered into IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, TN and TX. This fast casual hot dog concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Catering and online ordering are available. Units are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, IL, KY, LA, MD, NV, NY, TN, TX and UT. We last featured this concept on 3/21/18 (43% growth).

