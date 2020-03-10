Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/10/20

( RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Toronto, ON-based ST LOUIS WINGS AND RIBS (founded 1992) has increased by 10 units, from 52 to 62 (19% growth). This family/casual restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available. Average unit has seating for about 90. The restaurants are franchised and trade in NB, NS and ON.

Houston, TX-based PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN has increased by 3 units, from 30 to 33 (10% growth). This family/casual seafood restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 300. Catering and private party services are available. Trading areas are AZ, CO, GA, IL, NM, OH and TX. Pappadeaux is a subsidiary of Pappas Restaurants.

Houston, TX-based PAPPASITO’S (founded 1976) has increased by 4 units, from 21 to 25 (19% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 300. Catering and private party facilities are available. Locations are in GA and TX. Pappasito’s is a subsidiary of Pappas Restaurants.

Seattle, WA-based E3 CO. RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1951) has increased by 1 unit for the Wingdome concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates Elliott’s Oyster House (1), Heartwood Provisions (1), Metropolitan Grill (1), Quincy’s Burgers @ Seattle Center Armory (1) and Steamers Seafood Cafe (1). Overall company increase was from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The restaurants are mostly upscale, serving a variety of cuisines (American, burgers, steak and seafood). Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar and average seating for about 150. Catering, online ordering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in WA.

Florida-based DUSTIN’S BBQ (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). This family/casual bbq restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 200. Catering and drive-thru options are available. All the restaurants are in FL.

New York-based DRUTHERS BREWING COMPANY has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Locations have full bar and seating for about 250. All the restaurants are in NY.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Utah-based ROXBERRY JUICE CO (founded 2008) has increased by 7 units, from 14 to 21 (50% growth) and entered into ID and VA. This fast casual smoothie concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Stores have limited seating and offer online ordering options. Locations are franchised and trade in ID, UT and VA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Birmingham, AL-based SNEAKY PETE’S HOT DOGS (founded 1966) has increased by 4 units, from 34 to 38 (12% growth). This quick serve hot dog shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Locations are franchised and are located in AL. We last featured this concept on 9/18/18 (21% growth).

