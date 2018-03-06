Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/06/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

California-based TWO BROTHERS FROM ITALY PIZZA (founded 1972) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This fast casual pizza and Italian food concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering are available. All the restaurants trade in CA.

New York, NY-based BOBBY VAN’S STEAKHOUSE (founded 1996) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This upscale steak & seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. Locations are in DC and NY.

Pittsburgh, PA-based VOCELLI PIZZA (founded 1988) has increased by 9 units, from 88 to 97 (10% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units are mostly take-out, with catering, delivery and online ordering services available. Stores are franchised and trade in AL, FL, MD, OH, PA, VA and WV.

Charlotte, NC-based WILD WING CAFE (founded 1990) has increased by 4 units, from 40 to 44 (10% growth) and entered into AL and NJ. This family/casual chicken restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 250. Catering and online ordering options are available. Units are franchised and trade in AL, FL, GA, NC, NJ, SC, TN, TX and VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Boulder, CO-based BIG RED F RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1994) has increased by 2 units for the Post Brewing Company concept, from 2 to 4 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Centro Mexican Kitchen (1), Jax Fish House (5), Lola Coastal Mexican (1), West End Tavern (1) and Zolo Grill (1). Overall company increase was from 11 to 13 (18% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving American, Mexican and seafood. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for lunch and dinner. Average unit seats about 100. Private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in CO.

Grand Rapids, MI-based RESTAURANT PARTNERS INC (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit for the Red Geranium concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) and added a new concept called Pete’s Grill & Tavern (1). Other company concepts are Bagel Beanery (4), Beltline Bar (1), Boone’s Prime Time Pub (1), Flap Jack Shack (1), Grand Coney Diner (4), Rockwell Republic (1), The Omelette Shoppe (4) and Sundance Grill & Bar (2). Overall company increase was from 19 to 21 (11% growth). The restaurant concepts are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Cuisines are Asian, bakery/cafe, burger, Mexican, sandwich, steak and bar and grill. Average unit seats about 100. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in MI.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Homewood, IL-based AURELIO’S PIZZA (founded 1959) has increased by 1 unit, from 42 to 43 (2% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Units seat about 100 and offer catering, delivery and online ordering options. All locations are franchised and trade in FL, GA, IL, IN, MN and NV. We last featured this concept on 9/13/16 (8% growth).

Irvine, CA-based CREAMISTRY (founded 2013) has increased by 14 units, from 29 to 43 (48% growth) and entered into LA. This quick serve ice cream shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 40 and offer catering service. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, LA and TX. We wrote about this concept on 10/11/16 (367% growth).

Gaithersburg, MD-based GLORY DAYS GRILL (founded 1996) has increased by 2 units, from 27 to 29 (7% growth). This family/casual sports bar concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 225. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are FL, MD, VA and WV. We featured this concept on 11/8/16 (17% growth).

Cranford, NJ-based ROCK ‘N’ JOE COFFEE BAR (founded 2004) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual coffee shop and cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Units are franchised and trade in NJ, PA and VA. We last featured this concept on 1/10/17 (20% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

