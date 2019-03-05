Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/05/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Mandeville, LA-based FAT TUESDAY (founded 1983) has increased by 3 units for the Fat Tuesday concept, from 25 to 28 (12% concept growth, entering into NC, NY and the Bahamas) and by 6 units for the New Orleans Original Daiquiris concept, from 36 to 42 (17% concept growth). Overall company increase was from 61 to 70 (15% company growth). This family/casual bar concept is open for lunch and dinner hours, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 150. Trading areas are AZ, FL, LA, MS, NC, NV, NY, PA, SC, Mexico and the Bahamas.

San Antonio, TX-based LUCIANO RISTORANTE PIZZERIA (founded 1971) has increased by 1 unit, from 16 to 17 (6% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+. Full bar service is offered and seating is for about 250. Catering, delivery and private party services are available. Trading areas are in NC, OK and TX.

New York-based LEO’S PIZZERIA has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating is for about 80. Delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Memphis, TN-based RIVER CITY MANAGEMENT GROUP (founded 1985) has added a new concept called Sleep Out Louies Oyster Bar (1). Other company concepts are Kings’ Palace Café | Absinthe Room | Tap Room (1), Mesquite Chophouse (4), Pig On Beale (1), Rum Boogie Café (1) Rum Boogie Cafe’s Blues Hall (1) and Spindini (1). Overall company increase was from 9 to 10 (11% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve BBQ, American, steak and seafood. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All locations trade in TN.

New York, NY-based CAFE HABANA (founded 1997) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This family/casual Cuban concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 60. Catering and delivery services are available. Trading areas are CA and NY.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Annapolis, MD-based MONTE RESTAURANT DEVELOPMENT GROUP (founded 1997) has increased by 2 units for the Squisito Pizza & Pasta concept, from 8 to 10 (25% concept growth) and added a new concept called Tuscan Prime (1) for an overall company increase from 10 to 13 (30% growth). Their other company concepts include: Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Pizzeria 2go (1) and Meatballs Etc (1). These family/casual Italian & pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 150. Catering and banquet services are also available. Franchising is available. All the restaurants trade in MD.

Kalamazoo, MI-based MILLENNIUM RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 2000) has added new concepts: Cover Lakeside Bistro (1), 600 Kitchen & Bar (1), Kalamazoo (1), House (3) and Sprinkly Road (1) for an overall company increase from 7 to 14 (100% growth). The other company concepts are Central City Tap House (1), Centre Street Tap House (1), Fieldstone Grill (1), Idler Riverboat (1), Martell’s Tavern (1), The Wine Loft (1) and Union Cabaret & Grille (1). These upscale American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are in MI.

Tucson, AZ-based VIVA BURRITO (founded 2006) has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth). These quick serve Mexican restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served. Catering and delivery are available. Trading areas are AZ and CO.

West Palm Beach, FL-based ROCCO’S TACOS & TEQUILA BAR (founded 2007) has increased by 2 units, from 7 to 9 (29% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 100. Trading areas are FL and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

New York, NY-based ARTICHOKE BASILLE’S PIZZA (founded 2008) has increased by 1 unit, from 11 to 12 (9% growth) and entered into CT. This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average unit seats about 50. Online ordering and delivery options are available. Locations trade in CA, CT, FL and NY. We last featured this concept on 8/14/18 (33% growth).

