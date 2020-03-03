Restaurant Chain Growth Report 03/03/20

( RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

New York, NY-based THE SMITH RESTAURANT & BAR (founded 2001) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth) and entered into IL. This family/casual bar and grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Average seating is for about 100. Private party service is available. Trading areas are DC, IL and NY.

Dallas, TX-based RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE (founded 1991) has increased by 2 units, from 21 to 23 (10% growth). This family/casual restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 250. Catering is available. Locations are in NC and TX.

Covington, LA-based PJ’S COFFEE & TEA (founded 1978) has increased by 1 unit, from 91 to 92 (1% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast and lunch hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Drive-thru service is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, CO, FL, LA, MD, MS, SC, TX, Kuwait and Vietnam.

St. Louis, MO-based IMO’S PIZZA (founded 1964) has increased by 1 unit, from 99 to 100 (1% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served. Seating is for about 30. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Stores are franchised and trade in IL, KS and MO.

Burnaby, BC-based MR. MIKES STEAKHOUSE CASUAL (founded 1975) has increased by 3 units, from 38 to 41 (8% growth). This family/casual steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 200. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AB, BC and SK.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

California-based POKEATERY (founded 2015) has increased by 3 units, from 4 to 7 (75% growth) and entered into LA and NC. This fast casual poke concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Catering and delivery options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in CA, LA, NC and TX.

Minnesota-based RAFFERTYS PIZZA (founded 1981) has increased by 2 units, from 3 to 5 (67% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the locations are in MN.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Oak Brook, IL-based PORTILLO’S (founded 1963) has increased by 5 units, from 58 to 63 (9% growth). This fast casual hot dog concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and the average unit has seating for 100. Catering, delivery and private party services are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, FL, IL, IN, MN and WI. We last featured this concept on 10/9/18 (45% growth).

