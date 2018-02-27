Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/27/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Newport, OR-based MO’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1946) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). These family/casual seafood restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 70. Catering is available. All the restaurants are located in OR.

Loxley, AL-based BAUMHOWER’S WINGS RESTAURANT (founded 1981) has increased by 1 unit for the Baumhower’s Victory Grill concept, from 9 to 10 (11% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 10 to 11 (10% company growth). Their other company concept is called Dauphin’s (1). These family/casual restaurants serve American cuisine, specializing in chicken wings. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. Catering is also available. All the restaurants are located in AL.

Huntington Beach, CA-based MOOSE RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 2005) has added a new concept called Sandy’s Beach Shack (1) for an overall company increase from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The other company concepts are Fred’s Mexican Café (3) and Moose’s Pub & Cafe (2). These family/casual restaurants serve Mexican and American cuisines and are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $6-$15+, with full bar service. Seating is for about 300. Catering is also available. Trading areas are located in CA and HI.

Madison, WI-based MILIO’S SANDWICHES (founded 1989) has increased by 1 unit, from 35 to 36 (3% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units have limited seating and offer catering, delivery and online ordering options. Franchise opportunities are available. Trading areas are IA, MN and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

St Petersburg, FL-based PIZZA@ (founded 2014) has increased by 3 units, from 3 to 6 (100% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating and offer catering and online ordering options. Units are franchised and trade in FL.

New York, NY-based MAIN STREET RESTAURANT PARTNERS (founded 1993) has added 2 new concepts called Bodega 88 and Clover Grocery. Other company concepts are Blt Prime (1), Blt Steak (1), Cafe Clover (1), Calle Ocho (1) and Salumeria Rosi (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 7 (40% growth). The concepts are upscale, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and are open for lunch and dinner. Cuisines served are South American, French, Italian, Mexican. Average location has seating for about 150. Trading areas are DC and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Hattiesburg, MS-based MUGSHOTS GRILL & BAR (founded 2004) has increased by 1 unit, from 17 to 18 (6% growth). This family/casual bar and grill concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 125. Trading areas are AL, LA and MS. Franchising is available. We last featured this concept on 9/27/16 (42% growth).

Boynton Beach, FL-based LUCILLE’S BAD TO THE BONE BBQ has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual bbq concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 125. Catering and delivery are available. All the restaurants trade in FL. We featured this concept on 9/13/16 (50% growth).

Sandy Springs, GA-based RISING ROLL GOURMET CAFE (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit, from 19 to 20 (5% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 40 and offer catering, delivery and online ordering options. Units are franchised in FL, GA, KY, TX and VA. We last featured this concept on 10/4/16 (12% growth).

