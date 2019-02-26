Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/26/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Fayetteville, AR-based LOAFIN JOE’S SANDWICH SHOP (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These fast casual sandwich restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50 and catering and delivery are available. All the locations are in AR. Franchising is available.

Pinecrest, FL-based MISS SAIGON BISTRO (founded 2003) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual Vietnamese concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served. Seating is for about 70. Private party services are available. All locations are in FL.

Mill Valley, CA-based STEFANO’S SOLAR POWERED PIZZA (founded 2010) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the locations are in CA.

White Plains, NY-based LIVANOS RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1992) has added a new concept called Oceana Poke (1) for an overall company increase from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The other company concepts are Molyvos (1), Oceana (1), Ousia (1), Moderne Barn (1) and City Limits Diner (1). The restaurants are upscale, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a $15-$50+ per person check average. American, Greek and seafood cuisines are served. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 200. Catering and banquet rooms are available. The restaurants are all located in NY.

Dallas, TX-based LOMBARDI FAMILY CONCEPTS (founded 1979) has increased by 3 units for the Toulouse Cafe & Bar concept, from 1 to 4 (25% concept growth), 5 units for the Taverna concept, from 2 to 7 (250% concept growth) and added a new concept called Kai Lounge (1) for an overall company increase from 9 to 17 (88% growth). The other company concepts include: Bistro 31 (1), Kai Asian Bistro (1), Lombardi’s Romagna Mia (1) and Penne Pomodoro (3). These upscale restaurants serve Italian, Asian and French cuisines. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering and banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are NV and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Signal Hill, CA-based LUCILLE’S SMOKEHOUSE BAR-B-QUE (founded 1999) has increased by 5 units, from 18 to 23 (28% growth). These family/casual BBQ restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 250. Catering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA and NV.

Little Rock, AR-based WHOLE HOG CAFE (founded 2000) has increased by 3 units, from 13 to 16 (23% growth). These fast casual BBQ restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 125. Catering and delivery are available. Trading areas are AR, MO, NJ and NM.

Lima, OH-based W.G. GRINDERS (founded 2003) has increased by 4 units, from 7 to 11 (57% growth). This fast casual sandwich shops are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. Units are franchised and trade in MI and OH.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Tennessee-based JONATHAN’S GRILLE (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This family/casual restaurant serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with average seating for about 250. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in TN. We last featured this concept on 11/14/17 (20% growth).

