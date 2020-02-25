Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/25/20

( RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

South Carolina-based EGGS UP GRILL (founded 1986) has increased by 10 units for the Eggs Up Grill concept, from 26 to 36 (38% concept growth) and added a new concept called Almost Hatched (7 units). Overall company increase was from 26 to 43 (65% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast and lunch, specializing in breakfast foods. Per person check average is $6-$15+. Average unit has seating for about 90. Trading areas are GA, NC and SC. Franchise opportunities are available.

Riverside, CA-based FARMER BOYS (founded 1981) has increased by 2 units, from 91 to 93 (2% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American cuisine. Meal periods are breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 150. Locations are franchised and trade in CA and NV.

Burnaby, BC-based FRESHSLICE PIZZA (founded 1999) has increased by 3 units, from 72 to 75 (4% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in BC. Franchising is available.

Houston, TX-based OSTIONERIA MICHOACAN has increased by 1 unit, from 11 to 12 (9% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 70. All the locations are in TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Portland, OR-based PINE STATE BISCUITS (founded 2006) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth) and entered into NV. This fast casual concept serves American cuisine, open for breakfast and lunch. Per person price range is $6-$15+. Some locations have full bar, others serve beer and wine only. Average unit has seating for about 60. Catering service is available. Locations are in OR and NV.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Chicago, IL-based GIORDANO’S RESTAURANT & PIZZA (founded 1974) has increased by 1 unit, from 68 to 69 (1% growth). This family/casual Italian and pizza restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering, private party, delivery and online ordering options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, FL, IL, IN, MI, MN, NV and OH. We last wrote about this company on 9/18/18 (13% growth).

