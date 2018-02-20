Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/20/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Kansas City, MO-based SPIN NEAPOLITAN PIZZA (founded 2005) has increased by 1 unit, from 16 to 17 (6% growth). These family/casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering and delivery services are available. Trading areas are CA, KS, MO, NE and TX.

Minnesota-based PLAZA MORENA CAMPESTRE GRILL RESTAURANTS has increased by 1 unit for the Plaza Morena concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth). The company also operates Gran Plaza Mexican Grill (1). Overall company increase was from 3 to 4 (33% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 200. All the restaurants trade in MN.

Mableton, GA-based MARTIN’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1962) has increased by 1 unit, from 15 to 16 (7% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 100. Private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in GA.

Jacksonville, FL-based RENNA’S PIZZA (founded 1976) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 80. Catering and delivery services are available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Madison, GA-based AMICI ITALIAN CAFE (founded 1993) has increased by 4 units, from 7 to 11 (57% growth). This family/casual Italian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants serve beer and wine and seat about 70. Catering is also available. Restaurants are franchised and trade in GA.

Toledo, OH-based BARRY BAGELS (founded 1972) has increased by 5 units, from 7 to 12 (71% growth) and entered into MI. These quick serve bakery/cafes are open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30, with catering and online ordering options available. Trading areas are MI and OH.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Atlanta, GA-based FIFTH GROUP RESTAURANTS (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit for the South City Kitchen concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 8 to 9 (13% growth). The other company concepts include: Alma Cocina (1), Ecco (1), La Tavola Trattoria (1), Lure (1) and The Original El Taco (1). These upscale Italian restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering and banquet services are also available. All the restaurants are located in GA. We last featured this company on 9/27/16 (14% growth).

Mississippi-based LOST PIZZA CO has increased by 1 unit, from 12 to 13 (8% growth). These quick serve pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer is served. Seating is for about 50. The restaurants trade in MS and TN. We featured this concept on 9/20/16 (20% growth).

Markham, ON-based WIMPY’S DINER (founded 1961) has increased by 6 units, from 50 to 56 (12% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 70. All the restaurants are located in ON. We last wrote about this concept on 10/11/16 (6% growth).

