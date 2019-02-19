Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/19/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Lake City, FL-based ELLIANO’S COFFEE COMPANY (founded 2002) has increased by 1 unit, from 11 to 12 (9% growth) and entered into AL. This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast and lunch hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Drive-thru service is available. Stores are franchised and trade in AL, FL and GA.

Utah-based 5 BUCK PIZZA (founded 1987) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. All the restaurants are franchised and trade in UT.

Tampa, FL-based GREEN IGUANA BAR & GRILL (founded 1990) has added a new concept called The Local (1 unit). Other company concepts are Duke’s Retired Surfer Bar And Grill (1), Green Iguana (1), Hula Bay (1) and The Retreat (1). Overall company increase was from 4 to 5 (25% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual bar and grills, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with average seating for about 100. Catering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in FL.

St Louis, MO-based ST LOUIS PIZZA AND WINGS (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit, from 7 to 8 (14% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Online ordering and delivery services are available. All the restaurants are franchised and trade in MO.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Michigan-based LUCKY’S STEAKHOUSE (founded 1998) has increased by 2 units for the Lucky’s Steakhouse concept, from 5 to 7 (40% concept growth). The company also operates Lucky’s Prime Time (1), Senor Lucky’s (1) and The Blindfish Grill (1). Overall company increase was from 8 to 10 (25% company growth). These family/casual steakhouses are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 150. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in MI.

New York, NY-based VIN SUR VINGT (founded 2012) has increased by 2 units, from 5 to 7 (40% growth). These upscale French restaurants are open for dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served. Average unit has seating for about 70. Banquet services are available. All the restaurants are in NY.

Roanoke, VA-based MACADO’S (founded 1978) has increased by 2 units, from 19 to 21 (11% growth). This family/casual restaurant serves American cuisine and is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 150. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are NC, TN, VA and WV.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Las Vegas, NV-based HOT N JUICY CRAWFISH (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 12 to 13 (8% growth). This family/casual cajun seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer is sold and seating is for about 80. Trading areas are AZ, CA, DC, FL, NV, NY and VA. We last wrote about this concept on 8/29/17 (20% growth).

