Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/18/20

( RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Fresno, CA-based DELI DELICIOUS (founded 1995) has increased by 3 units, from 51 to 54 (6% growth). This fast casual deli is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Units are franchised and located in CA.

Winston-Salem, NC-based EAST COAST WINGS (founded 1995) has increased by 3 units, from 35 to 38 (9% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, specializing in chicken wings. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served. Seating is for about 100. Catering and online ordering are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in FL, NC, PA, TN, TX and VA.

Tucson, AZ-based EEGEE’S (founded 1985) has increased by 1 unit, from 24 to 25 (4% growth). This quick serve sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Catering is available. All locations are in AZ.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Mississippi-based LOST PIZZA CO has increased by 4 units, from 13 to 17 (31% growth) and entered into AR and FL. This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. Beer is served. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are AR, FL, MS and TN.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Orlando, FL-based EARL OF SANDWICH (founded 2004) has increased by 4 units, from 31 to 35 (13% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 50. Catering and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NV, NY, PA and TX. Franchising is available. We last featured this concept on 12/18/18 (24% growth).

