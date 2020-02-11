Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/11/20

( RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Syracuse, NY-based CORELIFE EATERY (founded 2015) has increased by 22 units, from 41 to 63 (54% growth). These fast casual vegetarian restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50 and catering is available. Trading area are IL, IN, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN and UT. Franchising is available.

Aliso, Viejo CA-based CHRONIC TACOS (founded 2002) has increased by 4 units, from 58 to 62 (7% growth). These fast casual Mexican restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 30. Catering, online ordering and drive-thru services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AB, AL, AZ, BC, CA, FL, GA, HI, NC, NV, UT and WA.

Menomonee Falls, WI-based COUSINS SUBS (founded 1972) has increased by 11 units, from 88 to 99 (13% growth) and entered into IL and IN. These quick serve sandwich restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Catering, online ordering and drive-thru options are available. Stores are franchised and located in IL, IN and WI.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Portland, OR-based KILLER BURGER (founded 2010) has increased by 2 units, from 9 to 11 (22% growth). This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Locations are franchised and trade in OR and WA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Grapevine, TX-based COTTON PATCH CAFE (founded 1989) has increased by 1 unit, from 55 to 56 (2% growth). This family/casual restaurant serves American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving beer and wine. Seating is for about 100. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are AR, NM, OK and TX. We last featured this concept on 12/18/18 (4% growth).

Yorba Linda, CA-based CREAMISTRY (founded 2013) has increased by 7 units, from 64 to 71 (11% growth). These quick serve ice cream shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40 and catering is available. Stores are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, GA, LA, NV, NY and TX. We last wrote about this company on 12/11/18 (49% growth).

