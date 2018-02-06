Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/06/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Portland, OR-based SAINT HONORE BOULANGERIE has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This fast casual French bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 50. All the restaurants trade in OR.

Bridgeport, CT-based VAZZY’S has added a new concept called Beachhouse Grill (1), increasing from 7 to 8 (14% company growth). Other company concepts are Lighthouse Pizza (1), The Original Vazzy’s (1), Vazzano’s Four Seasons (1), Vazzy’s 19th Hole (1), Vazzy’s Cucina (1), Vazzy’s Osteria (1) and Windmill Tavern (1). The restaurants are mostly upscale, serving Italian and pizza. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and private party services are available. All the restaurants are located in CT.

Texas-based BELLAGREEN (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 5 to 6 (20% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving salad, sandwich, American and Italian cuisines. Per person check average is $10-$30+, with full bar. Seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

New York, NY-based DIG INN (founded 2011) has increased by 8 units, from 12 to 20 (67% growth). This fast casual American restaurant concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Units seat about 50 and offer catering and online ordering options. Locations trade in MA and NY.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Southfield, MI-based ZOUP! FRESH SOUP COMPANY (founded 1998) has increased by 3 units, from 95 to 98 (3% growth) and entered into NJ. This fast casual soup and sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Units seat about 50 and offer catering, private party and online ordering options. Stores are franchised and trade in DE, IL, IN, KY, MA, MI, MO, NE, NJ, NY, OH, ON, OR, PA, SD, VA, WA and WI. We last featured this concept on 7/12/16 (12% growth).

Pittsburgh, PA-based PRIMANTI BROTHERS RESTAURANT & BAR (founded 1933) has increased by 8 units, from 35 to 43 (23% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American cuisine and pizza. Per person price range is $6-$15+, with full bar service and average seating for about 100. Catering, delivery and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are FL, IN, MD, OH, PA and WV. We last featured this concept on 9/27/16 (74% growth).

Fayetteville, AR-based SLIM CHICKENS (founded 2003) has increased by 18 units, from 53 to 71 (34% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 90. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, AZ, IL, KS, LA, MO, NE, OK, TN and TX. We last wrote about this company on 11/2/16 (96% growth).

