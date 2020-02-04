Restaurant Chain Growth Report 02/04/20

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.
Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators
Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).
Boise, ID-based BITTERCREEK ALEHOUSE (founded 2002) has added a new concept called Diablo & Son’s (1). Other company concepts are Bittercreek Alehouse (1) and Red Feather Lounge/ Cellar (1). Overall company increase was from 2 to 3 (50% company growth). These family/casual bar and grill concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have seating for about 200, with private party facilities. All the locations are in ID.
California-based DISH N DASH RESTAURANT (founded 2001) has increased by 1 unit for the Dish N Dash concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth). The company also operates a 2-unit concept called Dishdash (2). Overall company increase was from 5 to 6 (20% company growth). These fast casual Middle Eastern concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering options are available. All locations are in CA.
Florida-based IL PRIMO PIZZA & WINGS (founded 1983) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served. Seating is for about 100. Catering is available. All the restaurants are in FL.
Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts
Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.
Oakland, CA-based JJ FISH & CHICKEN (founded 1982) has increased by 3 units, from 6 to 9 (50% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. All the restaurants trade in CA.
Austin, TX-based KERBEY LANE CAFE (founded 1980) has increased by 2 units, from 7 to 9 (29% growth). This family/casual concept serves American cuisine, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar service. Average unit has seating for about 100. Catering and banquet services are available. All the locations are in TX.
Repeat Growers
Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.
Hillsboro, OR-based BLACK ROCK COFFEE BAR (founded 2008) has increased by 9 units, from 52 to 61 (17% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Online ordering and drive-thru service are available. Stores are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, ID, OR and WA. We last wrote about this concept on 7/24/18 (24% growth).
About RestaurantData®.com Publisher
