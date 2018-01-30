Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/30/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Aliso Viejo, CA-based GRINDER RESTAURANTS (founded 1968) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These family/casual American style restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 90 and all are located in CA.

Westlake Village, CA-based SHARKY’S WOODFIRED MEXICAN GRILL (founded 1992) has increased by 3 units, from 25 to 28 (12% growth) and entered into NV. These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering and private party services are available. Trading areas are CA, NV and OR. About half the locations are franchised.

Los Angeles, CA-based SADDLE RANCH CHOP HOUSE (founded 1999) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual American restaurant and steakhouse concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 300. Banquet facilities are also available. The restaurants trade in AZ and CA.

Virginia-based PLAZA AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS (founded 1994) has increased by 8 units, from 31 to 39 (26% growth). This family/casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar is served and seating is for about 250. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are MA, MD, NC, NJ, PA and VA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

California-based SHOGUN TEPPAN (founded 1980) has increased by 2 units, from 6 to 8 (33% growth). These upscale Japanese restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is offered and seating is for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in CA.

Chicago, IL-based PROTEIN BAR (founded 2009) has increased by 2 units, from 17 to 19 (12% growth) and entered into NV. This fast casual sandwich, salad and juice bar is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Units seat about 60 and offer catering and online ordering options. Trading areas are CO, DC and IL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Pikesville, MD-based PIZZA BOLI’S (founded 1985) has increased by 4 units, from 75 to 79 (5% growth). These quick serve pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 10. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Trading areas are DC, MD, NJ, PA and VA. All the restaurants are franchised. We last wrote about this concept on 10/25/16 (9% growth).

Oklahoma City, OK-based SONIC DRIVE-IN (NASDAQ:SONC; founded 1953) has increased by 36 units, from 3557 to 3593 (1% growth). This drive-thru burger concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50. More than 90% of the locations are franchised. Trading areas are AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WV and WY. We last featured this concept on 11/8/16 (1% growth).

Queen Creek, AZ-based NATIVE GRILL & WINGS (founded 1979) has increased by 5 units, from 30 to 35 (17% growth) and entered into ID, MA, and MO. This family/casual concept serves American cuisine, specializing in chicken wings. Per person check average is $8-$20+, with full bar and average seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AZ, ID, MA, MO, SD and TX. We last featured this concept on 12/20/16 (11% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.