Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/29/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Tampa, FL-based GRILLSMITH (founded 2004) has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual bar and grill concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Units have seating for about 200, with private party services. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Fort Lauderdale, FL-based THE WHOLE ENCHILADA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served. Seating is for about 100. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in FL. Franchise opportunities are now available.

Oakville, ON-based BURGER KING (founded 1954) has increased by 986 units, from 16253 to 17239 (6% growth). This quick serve burger concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 100. Drive-thru service is available. All units are franchised and trade in AB, AK, AL, AR, AZ, BC, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MB, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NB, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NL, NM, NS, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, OR, PA, PE, PQ, RI, SC, SD, SK, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY and worldwide, Burger King is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International.

Lakewood, OH-based ALADDIN’S EATERY (founded 1994) has increased by 1 unit, from 29 to 30 (3% growth). This family/casual Mediterranean concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and the average unit has seating for about 50. Catering and online ordering services are available. Units are franchised and trade in IN, NC, OH and PA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Los Angeles, CA-based MENDOCINO FARMS SANDWICH MARKET (founded 2005) has increased by 5 units for the Mendocino Farms concept, from 18 to 23 (28% concept growth). The company also operates a concept called Blue Cow Kitchen (1). Overall company increase was from 19 to 24 (26% company growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Locations serve beer and wine and have seating for about 50. Catering and delivery are available. All the restaurants trade in CA.

Las Vegas, NV-based PUTTERS BAR & GRILL (founded 1996) has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth). This family/casual bar and grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in NV.

Carlton, TX-based SHELL SHACK (founded 2013) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth). This family/casual seafood restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 200. Franchising is available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Atlanta, GA-based MCALISTER’S DELI (founded 1989) has increased by 26 units, from 419 to 445 (6% growth) and entered into WI. This fast casual sandwich concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 150. Catering and online ordering services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI and WY. McAlister’s is a subsidiary of Focus Brands. We last featured this concept on 5/29/18 (11% growth).

Naperville, IL-based NAF NAF GRILL (founded 2009) has increased by 1 unit, from 35 to 36 (3% growth) and entered into DC. This fast casual Middle Eastern concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 80. Catering and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are DC, IL, MN, NJ, OH, PA and WI. We last featured them on 10/3/17 (94% growth).

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA-based JOHN’S INCREDIBLE PIZZA CO (founded 1997) has increased by 1 unit, from 12 to 13 (8% growth). This pizza buffet is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served. Average unit has seating for about 750. The restaurants specialize in children’s parties and amusement games. Trading areas are CA, NV and OR. We last wrote about this concept on 10/24/17 (9% growth).

