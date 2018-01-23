Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/23/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

New York, NY-based ABITINO’S PIZZA (founded 1992) has increased by 1 unit for the Abitino’s Pizza concept, from 5 to 6 (20% concept growth). The company also operates Uncle Mario’s (1). Overall company increase was from 6 to 7 (17% company growth). This fast casual pizzeria/Italian restaurant concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and the average unit has seating for about 50. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are located in NY.

Irvine, CA-based JOJO’S PIZZA KITCHEN (founded 1968) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, serving beer and wine. Per person check average is $6-$15+. Average unit has seating for about 80. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in CA.

Orem, UT-based KNEADERS BAKERY & CAFE (founded 1997) has increased by 7 units, from 52 to 59 (13% growth) and entered into KS and MO. This fast casual bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Units seat about 40 and offer catering and online ordering options. Trading areas are AZ, CO, ID, NV, TX and UT. Franchising is available.

Fayetteville, AR-based LA HUERTA has increased by 1 unit for the Las Fajitas concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth). The company also operates La Huerta (3) and Mojitos (1). Overall company increase was from 7 to 8 (14% company growth). These family/casual Mexican concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 100. All are located in AR.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Portland, OR-based KILLER BURGER (founded 2010) has increased by 2 units, from 7 to 9 (29% growth). This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range, serving beer and wine. Seating is for about 60. Locations are in OR and WA.

Edmonton, AB-based ROYAL PIZZA (founded 1969) has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth). These family/casual pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for around 150. Online ordering and delivery options are available. Loctions are franchised and trade in AB.

Arizona-based SALAD AND GO (founded 2013) has increased by 2 units, from 8 to 10 (25% growth). This fast casual restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations are drive-thru, take-out window only. All are located in AZ.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Florida-based FIVE STAR PIZZA has increased by 1 unit, from 16 to 17 (6% growth). These quick serve pizzerias are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is limited. Online ordering and delivery options are available. All the restaurants are in FL. We last featured this concept on 12/20/16 (50% growth).

Aliso Viejo-based CHRONIC TACOS (founded 2002) has increased by 26 units, from 32 to 58 (81% growth) and entered into FL, GA, HI and WA. This fast casual Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 30. Catering, online ordering and drive-thru services are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AL, AZ, BC, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, NC, NV, UT and WA. We last wrote about this concept on 10/25/16 (32% growth).

Michigan-based TOARMINA’S PIZZA (founded 1987) has increased by 8 units, from 21 to 29 (38% growth). This quick serve concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is limited, with catering, delivery and online ordering options available. Locations trade in MI and MS. We featured this company on 9/20/16 (24% growth).

